Rick Ross Says He’s Open to Squashing Drake Feud — With One Simple Gesture

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sound Plunge
In a recent interview, Rick Ross opened up about his much-publicised feud with Drake, making it clear that, in his eyes, it’s not that deep—and it wouldn’t take much to end it. Speaking with Bootleg Kev, Ross downplayed the seriousness of their falling-out, suggesting that a small olive branch could be enough to mend fences. “Real n*s stay real,he said in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. “Was it something really deep? Nah. F that, though. But if it’s real, it’s real and that’s what it is.”

Then, in a light-hearted moment, Rick Ross even offered a potential peace offering suggestion:

“You never know, if a n***a sends me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you.”

While it’s unclear whether Rick Ross was joking or genuinely signalling a path to reconciliation, his tone reflected a relaxed attitude toward the tension that has built up between the two rappers over the past year.

The Origins of the Feud

The rift between Rick Ross and Drake escalated in 2023 when Drake dropped the diss track “Push Ups.” On the track, he took aim at Rick Ross’ musical relevance, age, and other personal digs, seemingly in response to being unfollowed by Rick Ross on Instagram. The move surprised many fans, given the pair’s history of successful collaborations and public admiration for one another.

Rick Ross quickly returned fire with his own diss, “Champagne Moments,” in which he accused Drake of using ghostwriters and alleged plastic surgery, even taunting him with the nickname “BBL Drizzy.” The track also reminded listeners that Drake had once publicly referred to Ross as his “favourite person to rap with,” adding a layer of personal betrayal to the spat.

A History of Reconciliation?

This isn’t the first time Rick Ross has hinted at making peace. In a previous appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast, he addressed the feud, emphasising that the issue stemmed from Drake casually mentioning his name without cause. “That’s a no-no,” he said. “Especially when it ain’t about no real sh*t.”

Still, Rick Ross clarified that he hadn’t consumed the beef. “I can wake up every day and say ‘BBL Drizzy’… That sht easy for me,” he joked. “I ain’t losing no sleep over none of that sht.”

Rick Ross vs. 50 Cent: The BMF Feud Heats Up Again

What Comes Next?

As of now, Drake hasn’t publicly responded to Rick Ross’ latest remarks. Whether the feud will fizzle out with a bottle of white Luc Belaire or reignite with another round of diss tracks remains to be seen. But with Ross extending something that resembles an olive branch (albeit with a touch of flair), fans may see a return to unity between the two sometime soon.

For now, Rick Ross seems content keeping it light—until, perhaps, the next beat drops.


