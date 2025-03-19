Radiohead’s Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Announce New Album ‘Tall Tales’ With Haunting Soundscapes

Thom Yorke, the legendary frontman of Radiohead and The Smile, has officially announced Tall Tales, a collaborative album with electronic producer Mark Pritchard. The album, set for release on May 9 via Warp Records, marks a long-awaited full-length project between the two artists after years of sporadic collaborations.

A Musical Partnership Years in the Making

Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard’s musical connection dates back to 2011, when the latter contributed remixes of Radiohead’s Bloom under his Harmonic 313 alias. They later worked together in 2016, when Yorke provided vocals for “Beautiful People” on Pritchard’s album Under the Sun.

Their creative chemistry resurfaced during the pandemic lockdown when Pritchard sent Thom Yorke a collection of instrumental demos. The Radiohead singer was immediately drawn in. “There were so many great ones, I knew straight away that I had to drop what I was doing,” Yorke said, describing how the collaboration took shape.

New Singles & a Visual Experience

The album’s announcement was accompanied by the release of the track “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice,” which follows the earlier single “Back in the Game.” Both tracks are part of an upcoming feature-length film directed by Jonathan Zawada, who worked closely with the duo during the album’s creation.

The film, developed alongside Tall Tales, will receive a one-off screening, with details to be announced soon.

A Year of Nonstop Music for Yorke

2024 has already been a prolific year for Thom Yorke. Earlier this year, The Smile—his project with Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner—released their second album, Wall of Eyes, followed by a third album, Cutouts, in October. Additionally, Yorke composed the soundtrack for the Italian drama Confidenza, released in April.

Despite juggling multiple projects, Tall Tales holds special significance for Yorke. “This album is very important to me. I hope people get it and get to hear it!” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Yorke (@thomyorke)

What to Expect From ‘Tall Tales’

While the full tracklist has yet to be revealed, Tall Tales is expected to showcase Mark Pritchard’s lush electronic textures mixed with Yorke’s signature haunting vocals. Given their history, the album will likely blend ambient soundscapes, experimental beats, and deep lyrical introspection.

Fans of Thom Yorke’s solo work and Radiohead’s more electronic-inspired moments (Kid A, Amnesiac, The King of Limbs) will likely find Tall Tales an exciting new chapter in his already diverse discography.

With an anticipated May 9 release date, Tall Tales is shaping up to be one of the year’s most intriguing and cinematic musical projects. Stay tuned for more updates as the album’s launch approaches.