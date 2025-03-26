Everything But the Girl Announces First Live Shows in 25 Years

Beloved British duo Everything But the Girl is set to return to the stage for the first time in 25 years. Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt will perform two intimate shows in London this April, marking a highly anticipated comeback for the iconic group known for blending folk, jazz, and electronic music.

A Return to Live Music

The duo announced their first live performances since 2000 via their mailing list on March 13. The shows, scheduled for April 6 and 7 at East London’s MOTH Club, sold out almost immediately. Unlike their 1990s dancefloor anthems, these performances will have a more stripped-down, intimate feel.

The pair’s official website described the upcoming concerts as a “part-acoustic, part-electronic” experience, accompanied by Rex Horan on double bass. “No club bangers, no huge arena, just a chilled folk-tronic vibe,” they promised.

From Studio to Stage Again

After a 24-year hiatus, Everything But the Girl returned in 2023 with their album Fuse, reigniting their passion for music. In a statement, Ben Watt explained, “We loved making Fuse together in 2022, and we wanted to do something else. And that slowly turned into a conversation about playing live again.”

Tracey Thorn added, “When we pictured how, we realized we just wanted to play a few songs – including some we’d never done before – in a small club. Front room, friends and family vibe. If the shows go well, we intend to do more.”

The last time Everything But the Girl performed live was at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2000, making this comeback particularly special for long-time fans.

A Legacy of Hits

Formed in 1982 in Hull, Yorkshire, Everything But the Girl built a career spanning 11 studio albums and multiple chart-topping hits. While their earlier work leaned towards jazz and folk, their sound evolved in the 1990s with electronic influences.

The duo’s breakthrough moment came in 1995 when Todd Terry’s remix of “Missing” became a global sensation. The track Missing spent an astonishing 55 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2. Missing also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Dance Singles Sales chart.

Following “Missing”, their 1996 single “Wrong” also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, securing a place in the duo’s rich musical legacy.

What’s Next?

With these two London performances acting as a test run, fans are hopeful that the duo will expand their return with more shows in the future. Whether it’s a limited run of intimate gigs or a full-scale tour, one thing is certain—Everything But the Girl is back, and the excitement is palpable. For now, fans lucky enough to secure tickets will get a rare chance to see the duo in a setting that truly reflects their artistic journey—intimate, emotional, and deeply personal.