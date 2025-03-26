Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Everything But the Girl Announces First Live Shows in 25 Years

Everything But the Girl Announces First Live Shows in 25 Years

Artist in Focus

Everything But the Girl Announces First Live Shows in 25 Years

Sound Plunge
Published on

Beloved British duo Everything But the Girl is set to return to the stage for the first time in 25 years. Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt will perform two intimate shows in London this April, marking a highly anticipated comeback for the iconic group known for blending folk, jazz, and electronic music.

A Return to Live Music

The duo announced their first live performances since 2000 via their mailing list on March 13. The shows, scheduled for April 6 and 7 at East London’s MOTH Club, sold out almost immediately. Unlike their 1990s dancefloor anthems, these performances will have a more stripped-down, intimate feel.

The pair’s official website described the upcoming concerts as a “part-acoustic, part-electronic” experience, accompanied by Rex Horan on double bass. “No club bangers, no huge arena, just a chilled folk-tronic vibe,” they promised.

Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal’s The Accountant 2 Delivers Action, Twists, and the Ultimate Brotherly Showdown

From Studio to Stage Again

After a 24-year hiatus, Everything But the Girl returned in 2023 with their album Fuse, reigniting their passion for music. In a statement, Ben Watt explained, “We loved making Fuse together in 2022, and we wanted to do something else. And that slowly turned into a conversation about playing live again.”

Tracey Thorn added, “When we pictured how, we realized we just wanted to play a few songs – including some we’d never done before – in a small club. Front room, friends and family vibe. If the shows go well, we intend to do more.”

The last time Everything But the Girl performed live was at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2000, making this comeback particularly special for long-time fans.

A Legacy of Hits

Formed in 1982 in Hull, Yorkshire, Everything But the Girl built a career spanning 11 studio albums and multiple chart-topping hits. While their earlier work leaned towards jazz and folk, their sound evolved in the 1990s with electronic influences.

The duo’s breakthrough moment came in 1995 when Todd Terry’s remix of “Missing” became a global sensation. The track Missing spent an astonishing 55 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 2. Missing also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Dance Singles Sales chart.

Following “Missing”, their 1996 single “Wrong” also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, securing a place in the duo’s rich musical legacy.

What’s Next?

With these two London performances acting as a test run, fans are hopeful that the duo will expand their return with more shows in the future. Whether it’s a limited run of intimate gigs or a full-scale tour, one thing is certain—Everything But the Girl is back, and the excitement is palpable. For now, fans lucky enough to secure tickets will get a rare chance to see the duo in a setting that truly reflects their artistic journey—intimate, emotional, and deeply personal.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump Donald Trump Daughter in law Donald Trump Jr.

Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship with Vanessa Trump
By March 24, 2025
Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate Fathers’ Endowment Campaign. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Dubai Tycoon Binghatti Winning a $9.5M Car Number Plate
By March 23, 2025
‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years The Beatles

‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years
By March 26, 2025
Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne in 20th Century Studios’ Thriller The Amateur

Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne in 20th Century Studios’ Thriller The Amateur
By March 24, 2025
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Provably Fair How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos

Provably Fair: How Blockchain Technology Is Transforming Trust in Online Casinos
By March 23, 2025
The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch Mercedes AMG A45

The End of the Mercedes A-Class and the Hot Hatch AMG A45
By March 22, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion Ed wu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Acquires Pokémon Go Developer Niantic’s Gaming Division for $3.5 Billion
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy Malpani Ventures

Iyaso Secures $500K Funding to Revolutionize AI-Powered Speech Therapy
By March 23, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
To Top
Loading...