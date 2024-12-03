Lana Del Rey Goes Country: New Album ‘The Right Person Will Stay’ To Drop in May

Lana Del Rey, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, has revealed details about her much-anticipated 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, which will be released on May 21. The announcement through an Instagram post has already sent waves of excitement through her dedicated fanbase.

“So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach, and Drew Erickson, amongst others,” Del Rey wrote. “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴🧣 starting with Henry. Love Always.”

In the post, Lana Del Rey tagged several frequent collaborators, including producer and songwriter Jack Antonoff, country producer Luke Laird, composer Drew Erickson, and her sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant, who has been involved in her visual projects. Jack Antonoff and Erickson previously contributed to her 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Laird, a new addition to her creative team, is known for his work with country music icons like Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, hinting at a potential genre shift in Del Rey’s sound.

Teasing New Tracks

The upcoming album has already sparked intrigue with the teaser of a track titled “Henry, Come On.” In January, Del Rey shared a snippet of the song on Instagram, tagging Laird and giving fans a taste of what’s to come. The song’s release is expected soon, as Del Rey hinted that fans might hear it before her performance at the Stagecoach Festival in April.

A Country Turn for Del Rey

This announcement follows months of speculation about a potential country album. Earlier this year, during an appearance at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event, Del Rey revealed plans to embrace the genre. “The music business is going country,” she told the audience, hinting at her collaboration with Antonoff in iconic music hubs like Muscle Shoals, Nashville, and Mississippi over the last four years.

At the time, Del Rey referred to the project as Lasso, with an initial release date of September. While The Right Person Will Stay may not entirely abandon her ethereal pop roots, the involvement of a prominent country producer like Laird suggests that fans might see a blend of styles in her latest work.

Touring Plans

Alongside the album announcement, Del Rey also unveiled plans for a 2025 UK and Ireland tour. The tour will kick off on June 23 in Cardiff, Wales, and is expected to feature tracks from the new album alongside her iconic hits. This news comes as Del Rey prepares for her performance at the Stagecoach Festival in April, marking a busy year ahead for the artist.

Looking Ahead

With The Right Person Will Stay, Lana Del Rey continues to redefine her artistic identity. From introspective ballads to explorations of new genres, her evolution as an artist is evident in this latest chapter. Fans can anticipate more teasers and perhaps even a few surprises leading up to the album’s release.

For now, the countdown begins as the world waits to see how Lana Del Rey’s signature sound will evolve in her tenth album and upcoming performances.