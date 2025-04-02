Connect with us

Meet Elkan: The Rising Producer Behind Drake’s ‘Nokia’

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s latest hit, “Nokia,” has taken the Billboard Hot 100 by storm, climbing to a new peak of No. 7 as fans eagerly await its highly anticipated IMAX music video. The track, featured on Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has quickly become a fan favourite, alongside other chart-toppers like “Die Trying,” “Gimme a Hug,” and “Somebody Loves Me.”

But beyond Drake’s infectious hook and the music video, one name stands out behind the song’s unique sound: Elkan. The 21-year-old producer has crafted a beat that seamlessly shifts from hard-hitting Atlanta bass to a funky, synth-driven groove, creating an irresistible track destined to dominate karaoke bars and dance floors all summer long.

So, who is Elkan, and how did he rise to become one of the most exciting new producers in the industry?

Elkan’s Early Journey Into Music Production

Elkan, originally from Sierra Leone and now based in the United Kingdom, began his journey into production at a remarkably young age. Between the ages of 8 and 10, his uncle—a musician in Sierra Leone—introduced him to FL Studio.

At first, Elkan wasn’t interested. But after tinkering with the demo version of the software, his curiosity turned into an obsession. His passion for music production was fully ignited when he took a class taught by Eli Brown, a well-known producer.

“I saw Eli Brown post a sample on Twitter, and it blew me away,” Elkan shared in a 2023 interview on the Spill Your Sauce podcast. “I reached out to him about his class, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to learn from him. It completely changed my perspective on what could be achieved with samples.”

 

The Breakout Moment: From Viral Samples to the Big Leagues

Elkan’s career took off when he started experimenting with nursery rhyme melodies in his samples. His first big break came in 2020 when his sample, “Dead or Alive,” went viral on TikTok, catching the attention of Lil Baby. The beat eventually landed in the hands of Metro Boomin, who reworked it for Young Thug’s track “Metro Spider” on the album Heroes & Villains (2022). From there, Elkan quickly became a sought-after name in the industry, producing for artists like Russ, Nemzzz, and Lecrae. His work on Lecrae’s Church Clothes 4 in 2024 earned him his first Grammy, cementing his reputation as a rising star in music production.

Creating ‘Nokia’: A Beat Inspired by Real Life

Elkan’s ability to blend genres and create unique soundscapes is evident in “Nokia”, which was inspired by his own personal experiences. In a February Instagram post, he revealed that the song’s beat was born from moments shared with close friends.

“‘NOKIA’ came from people I love ringing my line, asking if I was okay, inviting me out to karaoke, clubbing, going to crazy food spots, and just enjoying the finer things in life!” he wrote.

When Drake with partyNextDoor took the beat and added his signature lyrical touch, Elkan knew they had something special.

When Drake puts pen to pad onna Elkan ting, you know it’s a special one!” he added.

What’s Next for Elkan?

With the success of “Nokia” and a growing list of high-profile collaborations, Elkan is proving to be one of the most exciting young producers in the game. His unique approach to sampling and sound design is setting him apart in an industry filled with talent.

As he continues to build his career, one thing is clear—Elkan’s Nokia is just getting started.

Related Topics:
