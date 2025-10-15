Muse and Train to Headline Bandland 2026 Festival in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is about to become the epicenter of rock and alternative music once again. Bandland Festival 2026 has officially announced its electrifying lineup — with U.K. rock titans Muse and American hitmakers Train headlining the two-day event on February 14 and 15, 2026, at NICE Grounds.

Produced by BookMyShow Live, Bandland Festival’s third edition promises to be its most dynamic yet, featuring a powerful mix of global icons and Indian favourites. Fans can expect a high-energy celebration of rock, alternative, and experimental sounds — just in time for Valentine’s weekend.

Global Icons Take the Stage

This edition of Badland Festival 2026 will mark Muse’s long-awaited India debut, a milestone moment for fans of the legendary British trio known for their anthemic soundscapes and theatrical live performances. With hits like “Supermassive Black Hole” and “Uprising”, Muse redefined rock for the modern age. Their recent single “Unravelling” adds to the excitement as they prepare for their first-ever performance on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, Train — best known for their Grammy-winning hit “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and pop-rock staples like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Calling All Angels”– will also make their India debut at Bengaluru’s Bandland Festival 2026. The San Francisco-based band last released their 11th studio album AM Gold in 2022, showcasing their signature blend of nostalgia and radio-ready hooks.

Stellar Supporting Lineup

Beyond the headliners, Bandland Festival 2026’s lineup reflects a diverse, genre-bending approach. Australian prog legends Karnivool will return to India following their 2024 tour, promoting their new album In Verses, due out on February 6, 2026.

Mumbai’s beloved hardcore outfit Scribe will make a long-awaited comeback after seven years, blending metal, hip-hop, and pop-culture humor in their inimitable style.

The festival will also feature Girish and The Chronicles, Pinkshift, James and The Cold Gun, The Sophs, and The Thing from New York. Indian artists Tejas, Sen, Mali, The Lightyears Explode, and Komodo Jane, along with a theatrical set by Sahil and Tariq Vasudeva, round out the lineup.

Exclusive RuPay presale tickets go live on October 15, 2025, at 12 PM, with general sales starting October 17 via BookMyShow.

General Access (The Citizen): ₹3,999 onwards

Rock & Roller (Elevated Platform): ₹7,999 onwards

Ace of Spades (Fan Pit & Lounge): ₹12,999 onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bandland (@bandland.in)

Bandland’s Legacy Grows

Since its inception in 2023, Bandland has hosted rock legends like Deep Purple, Avenged Sevenfold, and Goo Goo Dolls, while spotlighting Indian acts such as Bloodywood, Thaikkudam Bridge, and Parikrama.

With Muse, Train, and Scribe leading the 2026 lineup, Bandland continues to cement its place as India’s premier rock destination — a festival that bridges nostalgia, discovery, and the global pulse of live music.