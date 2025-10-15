Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Muse and Train to Headline Bandland 2026 Festival in Bengaluru

Muse and Train to Headline Bandland 2026 Festival in Bengaluru

Gigs

Muse and Train to Headline Bandland 2026 Festival in Bengaluru

Sound Plunge
Published on

Bengaluru is about to become the epicenter of rock and alternative music once again. Bandland Festival 2026 has officially announced its electrifying lineup — with U.K. rock titans Muse and American hitmakers Train headlining the two-day event on February 14 and 15, 2026, at NICE Grounds.

Produced by BookMyShow Live, Bandland Festival’s third edition promises to be its most dynamic yet, featuring a powerful mix of global icons and Indian favourites. Fans can expect a high-energy celebration of rock, alternative, and experimental sounds — just in time for Valentine’s weekend.

Global Icons Take the Stage

This edition of Badland Festival 2026 will mark Muse’s long-awaited India debut, a milestone moment for fans of the legendary British trio known for their anthemic soundscapes and theatrical live performances. With hits like “Supermassive Black Hole” and “Uprising”, Muse redefined rock for the modern age. Their recent single “Unravelling” adds to the excitement as they prepare for their first-ever performance on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, Train — best known for their Grammy-winning hit “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and pop-rock staples like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Calling All Angels”– will also make their India debut at Bengaluru’s Bandland Festival 2026. The San Francisco-based band last released their 11th studio album AM Gold in 2022, showcasing their signature blend of nostalgia and radio-ready hooks.

Train at Bandland Festival 2026 Bengaluru

Train at Bandland Festival 2026 Bengaluru

Stellar Supporting Lineup

Beyond the headliners, Bandland Festival 2026’s lineup reflects a diverse, genre-bending approach. Australian prog legends Karnivool will return to India following their 2024 tour, promoting their new album In Verses, due out on February 6, 2026.

Mumbai’s beloved hardcore outfit Scribe will make a long-awaited comeback after seven years, blending metal, hip-hop, and pop-culture humor in their inimitable style.

The festival will also feature Girish and The Chronicles, Pinkshift, James and The Cold Gun, The Sophs, and The Thing from New York. Indian artists Tejas, Sen, Mali, The Lightyears Explodeand Komodo Jane, along with a theatrical set by Sahil and Tariq Vasudeva, round out the lineup.

Exclusive RuPay presale tickets go live on October 15, 2025, at 12 PM, with general sales starting October 17 via BookMyShow.

  • General Access (The Citizen): ₹3,999 onwards

  • Rock & Roller (Elevated Platform): ₹7,999 onwards

  • Ace of Spades (Fan Pit & Lounge): ₹12,999 onwards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bandland (@bandland.in)

Bandland’s Legacy Grows

Since its inception in 2023, Bandland has hosted rock legends like Deep Purple, Avenged Sevenfold, and Goo Goo Dolls, while spotlighting Indian acts such as Bloodywood, Thaikkudam Bridge, and Parikrama.

With Muse, Train, and Scribe leading the 2026 lineup, Bandland continues to cement its place as India’s premier rock destination — a festival that bridges nostalgia, discovery, and the global pulse of live music.

  • Muse and Train to Headline Bandland 2026 Festival in Bengaluru
  • Train at Bandland Festival 2026 Bengaluru
  • Muse and Train to Headline Bandland 2026 Festival in Bengaluru
  • Train at Bandland Festival 2026 Bengaluru

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Gigs

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse

50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse
By October 15, 2025
Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene

Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene
By October 15, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller
By October 14, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10 What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide

Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10: What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide
By October 14, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Press Freedom

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

News

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit
To Top
Loading...