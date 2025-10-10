Gene Simmons Recovering After Scary Malibu SUV Crash: What We Know

Rock and roll icon Gene Simmons, co-founder and legendary bassist of KISS, is recovering at home after a harrowing car accident on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The 76-year-old musician reportedly lost consciousness while driving, causing his Lincoln Navigator to crash into a parked car on Tuesday afternoon.

The Scare on the Pacific Coast Highway

Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Simmons’ SUV veered across multiple lanes before colliding with a parked vehicle.

Witnesses immediately called 911, and first responders rushed to the scene. Simmons was reportedly awake and communicating with deputies and paramedics when they arrived. He was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals the Cause

In an exclusive statement to NBC Los Angeles, Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, explained that the musician’s sudden fainting spell may have been triggered by dehydration and new medication.

She shared that doctors had recently adjusted his prescriptions and that Simmons—who has famously said he dislikes drinking water—was not properly hydrated at the time of the crash. “He just needs to drink more water,” Tweed said, emphasizing that her husband is “doing fine” and recovering comfortably at home.

Simmons himself left a voicemail for NBC4 Investigates, reassuring fans: “I’m doing fine. Thank you for checking in.”

A Lucky Escape for the Rock Icon

The accident could have been far worse. Reports from TMZ confirmed that Simmons’ SUV crossed into oncoming traffic before striking the parked car — a terrifying sequence that might have ended tragically.

However, quick emergency response and Simmons’ relatively stable condition afterward have turned what could’ve been a disaster into a wake-up call for the veteran rocker.

The KISS star, known for his boundless energy on stage, has slowed down in recent years, focusing more on family life, philanthropy, and brand ventures following KISS’s farewell tour.

News of the crash spread quickly across social media, with fans and fellow musicians flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with messages of support and relief.

Many noted Simmons’ resilience, with one fan writing, “Even a car crash can’t stop The Demon. Get well soon, Gene!”