Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2026 Stadium Tour and Drop New Single “Asking for a Friend”

Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2026 Stadium Tour and Drop New Single “Asking for a Friend”

Gigs

Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2026 Stadium Tour and Drop New Single “Asking for a Friend”

Sound Plunge
Published on

Rock legends Foo Fighters are set to take over stadiums once again with a newly announced 2026 North American tour, marking their first major outing since 2024’s Everything or Nothing at All run. The trek begins August 4 in Toronto and wraps September 26 in Las Vegas, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Vancouver along the way.

The tour, dubbed the Take Cover Tour, will see the band performing across 12 massive venues in the U.S. and Canada, joined by powerhouse support acts Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, Jehnny Beth, and Gouge Away on select dates.

Tickets go on presale October 29 via Live Nation, with general sales beginning October 31 at foofighters.com.

Foo Fighters Tour 2026

Foo Fighters Tour 2026

New Song “Asking for a Friend” Channels Hope and Resilience

Alongside the tour announcement, Foo Fighters dropped a brand-new single titled “Asking for a Friend,” their second release of 2025 following “Today’s Song.”

Frontman Dave Grohl described the track as “for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear,” hinting that it’s “one of many songs to come.” The emotional depth of the lyrics, paired with the band’s signature soaring guitars and raw energy, has fans speculating that a new album could be on the horizon.

The single arrives as Foo Fighters continue to navigate a new era following the tragic 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl and his bandmates — Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and new drummer Ilan Rubin (formerly of Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves) — are moving forward with a sound that balances homage and evolution.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

A Tour That Celebrates Legacy and Reinvention

The Take Cover Tour represents both a homecoming and a fresh chapter for the band. After years of resilience and reinvention, Foo Fighters are once again proving their power to unite generations of rock fans.

Fans can also expect to hear cuts from their recent EP, Are Playing Where??? Vol. I recorded during surprise club shows earlier this year. With Queens of the Stone Age co-headlining most dates, the shows promise to be among 2026’s biggest rock events.

As anticipation builds, one thing is sure — Foo Fighters are ready to remind the world why they remain one of rock’s most enduring forces.

  • Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2026 Stadium Tour and Drop New Single “Asking for a Friend”
  • Foo Fighters Tour 2026
  • Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2026 Stadium Tour and Drop New Single “Asking for a Friend”
  • Foo Fighters Tour 2026

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Gigs

Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash

Illinois GOP Candidate Darren Bailey Suffers Tragic Family Loss in Montana Helicopter Crash
By October 23, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers “His Music Never Ends”

Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: “His Music Never Ends”
By October 23, 2025
Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’

Adam Driver Reveals Disney Canceled His Kylo Ren Movie — ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’
By October 23, 2025
Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch

Tatiana Maslany and Oz Perkins Deliver Chilling Folk Horror in Keeper — The Scariest Since The Witch
By October 23, 2025
Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases

Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization

Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice

Dutch Watchdog Warns Citizens: Don’t Ask AI Chatbots for Voting Advice
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

News

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
To Top
Loading...