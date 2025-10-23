Foo Fighters Announce Massive 2026 Stadium Tour and Drop New Single “Asking for a Friend”

Rock legends Foo Fighters are set to take over stadiums once again with a newly announced 2026 North American tour, marking their first major outing since 2024’s Everything or Nothing at All run. The trek begins August 4 in Toronto and wraps September 26 in Las Vegas, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Vancouver along the way.

The tour, dubbed the Take Cover Tour, will see the band performing across 12 massive venues in the U.S. and Canada, joined by powerhouse support acts Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, Jehnny Beth, and Gouge Away on select dates.

Tickets go on presale October 29 via Live Nation, with general sales beginning October 31 at foofighters.com.

New Song “Asking for a Friend” Channels Hope and Resilience

Alongside the tour announcement, Foo Fighters dropped a brand-new single titled “Asking for a Friend,” their second release of 2025 following “Today’s Song.”

Frontman Dave Grohl described the track as “for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear,” hinting that it’s “one of many songs to come.” The emotional depth of the lyrics, paired with the band’s signature soaring guitars and raw energy, has fans speculating that a new album could be on the horizon.

The single arrives as Foo Fighters continue to navigate a new era following the tragic 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl and his bandmates — Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and new drummer Ilan Rubin (formerly of Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves) — are moving forward with a sound that balances homage and evolution.

A Tour That Celebrates Legacy and Reinvention

The Take Cover Tour represents both a homecoming and a fresh chapter for the band. After years of resilience and reinvention, Foo Fighters are once again proving their power to unite generations of rock fans.

Fans can also expect to hear cuts from their recent EP, Are Playing Where??? Vol. I recorded during surprise club shows earlier this year. With Queens of the Stone Age co-headlining most dates, the shows promise to be among 2026’s biggest rock events.

As anticipation builds, one thing is sure — Foo Fighters are ready to remind the world why they remain one of rock’s most enduring forces.