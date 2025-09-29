Tame Impala Sinks Teeth Into “Dracula” & Unveils Major 2026 U.K./Europe Tour

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has taken another bite out of his forthcoming album Deadbeat, releasing the third official single “Dracula” and unveiling a sweeping 2026 U.K. and European tour.

The Australian psychedelic rock pioneer premiered “Dracula” on September 27, following the widescreen singles “End of Summer” and “Loser.” Fans already caught a tease of the track earlier this month when Kevin Parker slipped a snippet into a social post revealing Deadbeat’s full tracklist. The single sees Tame Impala channelling its inner Prince of Darkness—funky synth bass, shimmering guitar loops, and a late-night dance-floor pulse—continuing Parker’s pivot toward what he calls “future primitive rave” aesthetics.







First Album with Columbia Records

Deadbeat marks a milestone in Tame Impala’s career. It’s the first release under a new global deal with Columbia Records (Sony Music), ending Parker’s long association with Modular Recordings and Universal. The album is set to drop worldwide on October 17, 2025, and is already positioned as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. A limited-edition 12-inch of “End of Summer” even included an untitled b-side—later confirmed to be “Ethereal Connection”—that sold out almost instantly on the band’s website.

According to the vinyl pre-order notes, Deadbeat “sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations” showcasing Parker’s “most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date.” The record draws inspiration from the “bush doof” culture of Western Australia’s underground rave scene, blending psychedelic textures with deep dance grooves.

2026 U.K. & Europe Tour Dates

Alongside “Dracula,” Tame Impala announced an expansive Deadbeat 2026 European tour, beginning April 4 at Super Bock Arena in Porto, Portugal, and wrapping May 13 at Dublin’s 3Arena. Stops include major venues in London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, promising a full-scale arena experience of Parker’s new sonic direction. The trek follows a North American leg launching October 27 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tame Impala (@tameimpala)

A Return After Half a Decade

It’s been more than five years since Tame Impala’s last studio album, The Slow Rush (2020), which topped Australia’s ARIA chart and reached No. 3 on both the Billboard 200 and U.K. Albums Chart. Its predecessor, Currents (2015), cemented Parker’s international breakthrough and earned a Brit Award for Best International Group. With Deadbeat, Parker appears poised to redefine the Tame Impala sound once again—this time for the club generation.

Stream “Dracula” now and check Tame Impala’s official site for pre-sale tickets and full tour dates.