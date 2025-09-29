Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tame Impala Sinks Teeth Into “Dracula” & Unveils Major 2026 U.K./Europe Tour

Tame Impala Sinks Teeth Into “Dracula” & Unveils Major 2026 U.K./Europe Tour

Artist in Focus

Tame Impala Sinks Teeth Into “Dracula” & Unveils Major 2026 U.K./Europe Tour

Sound Plunge
Published on

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has taken another bite out of his forthcoming album Deadbeat, releasing the third official single “Dracula” and unveiling a sweeping 2026 U.K. and European tour.

The Australian psychedelic rock pioneer premiered “Dracula” on September 27, following the widescreen singles “End of Summer” and “Loser.” Fans already caught a tease of the track earlier this month when Kevin Parker slipped a snippet into a social post revealing Deadbeat’s full tracklist. The single sees Tame Impala channelling its inner Prince of Darkness—funky synth bass, shimmering guitar loops, and a late-night dance-floor pulse—continuing Parker’s pivot toward what he calls “future primitive rave” aesthetics.



First Album with Columbia Records

Deadbeat marks a milestone in Tame Impala’s career. It’s the first release under a new global deal with Columbia Records (Sony Music), ending Parker’s long association with Modular Recordings and Universal. The album is set to drop worldwide on October 17, 2025, and is already positioned as one of the year’s most anticipated releases. A limited-edition 12-inch of “End of Summer” even included an untitled b-side—later confirmed to be “Ethereal Connection”—that sold out almost instantly on the band’s website.

According to the vinyl pre-order notes, Deadbeat “sculpts a collection of wickedly potent club-psych explorations” showcasing Parker’s “most direct, brain-wormy songwriting to date.” The record draws inspiration from the “bush doof” culture of Western Australia’s underground rave scene, blending psychedelic textures with deep dance grooves.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

2026 U.K. & Europe Tour Dates

Alongside “Dracula,” Tame Impala announced an expansive Deadbeat 2026 European tour, beginning April 4 at Super Bock Arena in Porto, Portugal, and wrapping May 13 at Dublin’s 3Arena. Stops include major venues in London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, promising a full-scale arena experience of Parker’s new sonic direction. The trek follows a North American leg launching October 27 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tame Impala (@tameimpala)

A Return After Half a Decade

It’s been more than five years since Tame Impala’s last studio album, The Slow Rush (2020), which topped Australia’s ARIA chart and reached No. 3 on both the Billboard 200 and U.K. Albums Chart. Its predecessor, Currents (2015), cemented Parker’s international breakthrough and earned a Brit Award for Best International Group. With Deadbeat, Parker appears poised to redefine the Tame Impala sound once again—this time for the club generation.

Stream “Dracula” now and check Tame Impala’s official site for pre-sale tickets and full tour dates.

  • Tame Impala Sinks Teeth Into “Dracula” & Unveils Major 2026 U.K./Europe Tour
  • Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker
  • Tame Impala Sinks Teeth Into “Dracula” & Unveils Major 2026 U.K./Europe Tour
  • Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artist in Focus

Zak Brown Reacts to $100 Million Christian Horner Settlement and 2026 F1 Return Rumors

Zak Brown Reacts to $100 Million Christian Horner Settlement and 2026 F1 Return Rumors
By September 29, 2025
Halsey Battles Illness While Prepping Emotional ‘Back to Badlands’ Anniversary Tour

Halsey Battles Illness While Prepping Emotional ‘Back to Badlands’ Anniversary Tour
By September 29, 2025
Lewis Hamilton Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Bulldog Roscoe’s Death

Lewis Hamilton Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Bulldog Roscoe’s Death
By September 29, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Ben Stiller Parents Stiller & Meara Nothing Is Lost Apple TV+ -1

Ben Stiller Honors His Parents in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+
By September 29, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly in Talks for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ as Budget Questions Loom

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly in Talks for Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ as Budget Questions Loom
By September 29, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Linkin Park Crashes Kai Cenat’s Livestream—and Proves They’re Still Struggling to Mature Post-Chester Bennington

Linkin Park Crashes Kai Cenat’s Livestream—and Proves They’re Still Struggling to Mature Post-Chester Bennington
By September 29, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
KICK Unveils Refreshed Design Inspiring Creators to Livestream ‘From Every Angle’

KICK Unveils Refreshed Design Inspiring Creators to Livestream ‘From Every Angle’
By September 29, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...