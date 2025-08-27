Lana Del Rey Renames Her Country Album Stove — Here’s Why It Took Longer Than Expected

In April 2025, Lana Del Rey released “Henry, Come On,” a wistful acoustic ballad she first performed at Stagecoach Festival, alongside “Stars Fell in Alabama”, a track written for her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

After years of teases, delays, and title changes, Lana Del Rey has officially renamed her long-awaited country album Stove. The project, now scheduled for release in January 2026, marks the singer-songwriter’s first full dive into country music after over a decade of shaping pop culture with her cinematic, melancholic sound.

The new title comes after the album cycled through multiple names, including Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay. In her cover story with W magazine, Del Rey explained that the creative process was more personal — and more time-consuming — than she initially imagined. “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” Del Rey shared. “The majority of the album will have a country flair.”







Why ‘Stove’ Took Longer to Cook?

Originally slated for September 2024, the project has faced several delays. Lana Del Rey admitted she postponed the release earlier this year to add six more songs that captured deeper layers of her story.

She also reflected on the genre shift, noting that when she first considered making a country record years ago, “no one else was thinking about country.” Today, with pop stars like Beyoncé, Post Malone, and even Billie Eilish exploring country sounds, Lana Del Rey finds herself at the forefront of a broader trend.

Still, her vision remains unique. Lana Del Rey joked about wondering whether to “retire all my snakeskin boots” now that country has become mainstream, but ultimately leaned into crafting something deeply personal.

The Songs So Far

Fans have already gotten a taste of the project. In April 2025, Lana Del Rey released “Henry, Come On,” a wistful acoustic ballad she first performed at Stagecoach Festival, alongside “Stars Fell in Alabama”, a track written for her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

The album also reunites her with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, as well as Nashville hitmaker Luke Laird, multi-instrumentalist Zachary Dawes, and producer Drew Erickson.

Lana Del Rey insists that she refused to rush the process: “The songs I have I love; I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half-cooked.”

With Stove, Lana Del Rey joins a wave of genre-bending artists, but she brings a poetic and nostalgic edge that has defined her career since Born to Die. By blending Americana influences with her signature storytelling, the project promises to be one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.

For fans, the wait may finally be over — and if Lana Del Rey says it took more time because it was too personal to rush, Stove may just be worth the slow burn.