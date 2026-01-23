Dermot Kennedy Announces New Album ‘The Weight of the Woods,’ Releases Stirring Single ‘Funeral’

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has officially announced his third studio album, The Weight of the Woods, set for release on March 27 via Interscope Records. The album reveal arrives alongside the release of its lead single, “Funeral,” a rousing and emotionally charged track that premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record.

Accompanied by a striking music video starring Charlie Rowe and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, “Funeral” signals a bold yet intimate new chapter for Dermot Kennedy, blending triumphant melodies with deeply reflective lyricism.

A Homegrown Album Rooted in Ireland

The Weight of the Woods represents a creative crossroads between Dermot Kennedy’s native Ireland and Nashville, where the album’s producer, Gabe Simon—known for his work with Noah Kahan and Lana Del Rey—is based. Much of the album was written and recorded in a studio near Kennedy’s home in rural Ireland, with Simon spending six weeks immersed in the landscape and atmosphere that shaped the record.

“The album is a beautiful homegrown thing with Irish instruments and an Irish story,” Kennedy explained. “There’s a forest behind my house, which is a haven for my sense of wonder. It’s a peaceful place where I can escape.”

Additional sessions in Nashville helped complete the album, resulting in a 14-track collection that reflects lived-in emotion, poetic storytelling, and a renewed sense of confidence in Kennedy’s songwriting.

Stripped-Back Sound, Front and Centre Voice

Known for his powerful vocals and emotionally charged performances, Dermot Kennedy deliberately peeled back layers of production on this album to spotlight his voice.

“If I get up in a pub with just a guitar or a piano, I’m certain that I can sing to a room full of people,” he said. “It’s where I’m the most comfortable. I wanted that element to be front-and-center on this album.”

The result is a blend of traditional folk textures, subtle country influences, and soaring melodies that linger long after the first listen—an evolution that feels both fresh and deeply familiar.

Major Tour Plans for 2026

Alongside the album release, Dermot Kennedy is preparing for his biggest tour to date. He will headline extensive European and UK dates in May and June, including a major return to London’s O2 Arena on June 5. In July, he returns home for two sold-out headline shows at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

North American tour dates are expected to be announced soon, adding to an already landmark year for the artist.

With The Weight of the Woods, Dermot Kennedy delivers his most assured and personal work yet—an album that honours his roots while confidently stepping into a new creative era.