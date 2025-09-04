Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Justin Bieber Reveals Surprise Swag II Album Dropping at Midnight

Justin Bieber Reveals Surprise Swag II Album Dropping at Midnight

Album Announcement

Justin Bieber Reveals Surprise Swag II Album Dropping at Midnight

Sound Plunge
Published on

Justin Bieber is keeping his momentum going. Just two months after releasing Swag, the pop superstar has announced that Swag II — his eighth studio album — will drop at midnight tonight (Sept. 5). The news arrived suddenly on Thursday afternoon when Bieber posted several images on Instagram featuring pink-background billboards with the words “Swag II”. His captions confirmed the surprise release: “SWAG II midnight tonight.”

Two Albums in One Year — A First for Bieber

The release marks the first time in Justin Bieber’s career that he has dropped two albums in the same calendar year. His July release, Swag, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, driven by 198 million streams and hit singles on the Hot 100, including “Daisies” and “First Place.”



Unlike the R&B-driven Swag, sources close to the project suggest Justin Bieber’s Swag II will lean more into pop sounds, potentially signaling a return to the mainstream radio dominance that defined Bieber’s earlier career. With Swag released just before the 2026 Grammy eligibility cutoff, Swag II is positioned perfectly to compete at the 2027 Grammy Awards, allowing Bieber to avoid competing against himself for nominations.

Justin Bieber Swag II Being Teased

Justin Bieber Swag II Being Teased

The Swag Era Continues

Justin Bieber’s surprise drops are quickly becoming a signature move. He gave fans little warning ahead of the first Swag, planting mysterious black-and-white billboards across New York City hours before the album landed. This time, the neon-colored Swag II ads appeared in multiple cities, building global anticipation.

Fans had speculated about new music after Bieber was spotted in recent weeks at Floki Studios in Iceland, where he recorded much of Swag. Social media posts from those sessions hinted that the singer wasn’t done yet — and today’s announcement confirmed it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

As of now, Bieber hasn’t revealed the tracklist, producers, or guest features for Swag II. His last record included collaborations with Gunna, Cash Cobain, and Sexyy Red, so fans are eager to see who might appear this time around.

Whether or not Swag II delivers chart-topping singles, the album cements Bieber’s most prolific creative year yet. It’s a stark contrast from the four-year gap between 2021’s Justice and this summer’s Swag.

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” Music Video: A Tender Family Moment With Hailey & Son Jack Blues on Skylrk Yacht

Within minutes of the announcement, social media exploded with excitement. The hashtag #SwagII began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans celebrating the back-to-back releases. Many praised Bieber for rewarding his fanbase with fresh music after years of relative silence.

For now, Beliebers don’t have long to wait — Swag II arrives worldwide at midnight ET tonight.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original Royal Delft

Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original
By September 4, 2025
Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke

Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke
By September 4, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer Emerald Fennell Emily Brontë

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer
By September 5, 2025
Jason Segel Joins Angelina Jolie & Aimee Lou Wood in Anxious People as Filming Begins in London

Jason Segel Joins Angelina Jolie & Aimee Lou Wood in Anxious People as Filming Begins in London
By September 3, 2025
Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility Royal Enfield

Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility
By September 3, 2025
Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse” Stake

Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse”
By September 3, 2025
Ather Redux Concept Unveiled India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet Ather Energy Morph-UI

Ather Redux Concept Unveiled: India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet
By September 1, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
By September 5, 2025
Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music
By September 3, 2025
Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch

Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch
By September 2, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

AI and Deepfakes

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
To Top
Loading...