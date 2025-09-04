Justin Bieber Reveals Surprise Swag II Album Dropping at Midnight

Justin Bieber is keeping his momentum going. Just two months after releasing Swag, the pop superstar has announced that Swag II — his eighth studio album — will drop at midnight tonight (Sept. 5). The news arrived suddenly on Thursday afternoon when Bieber posted several images on Instagram featuring pink-background billboards with the words “Swag II”. His captions confirmed the surprise release: “SWAG II midnight tonight.”

Two Albums in One Year — A First for Bieber

The release marks the first time in Justin Bieber’s career that he has dropped two albums in the same calendar year. His July release, Swag, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, driven by 198 million streams and hit singles on the Hot 100, including “Daisies” and “First Place.”







Unlike the R&B-driven Swag, sources close to the project suggest Justin Bieber’s Swag II will lean more into pop sounds, potentially signaling a return to the mainstream radio dominance that defined Bieber’s earlier career. With Swag released just before the 2026 Grammy eligibility cutoff, Swag II is positioned perfectly to compete at the 2027 Grammy Awards, allowing Bieber to avoid competing against himself for nominations.

The Swag Era Continues

Justin Bieber’s surprise drops are quickly becoming a signature move. He gave fans little warning ahead of the first Swag, planting mysterious black-and-white billboards across New York City hours before the album landed. This time, the neon-colored Swag II ads appeared in multiple cities, building global anticipation.

Fans had speculated about new music after Bieber was spotted in recent weeks at Floki Studios in Iceland, where he recorded much of Swag. Social media posts from those sessions hinted that the singer wasn’t done yet — and today’s announcement confirmed it.

As of now, Bieber hasn’t revealed the tracklist, producers, or guest features for Swag II. His last record included collaborations with Gunna, Cash Cobain, and Sexyy Red, so fans are eager to see who might appear this time around.

Whether or not Swag II delivers chart-topping singles, the album cements Bieber’s most prolific creative year yet. It’s a stark contrast from the four-year gap between 2021’s Justice and this summer’s Swag.

Within minutes of the announcement, social media exploded with excitement. The hashtag #SwagII began trending on X (formerly Twitter), with fans celebrating the back-to-back releases. Many praised Bieber for rewarding his fanbase with fresh music after years of relative silence.

For now, Beliebers don’t have long to wait — Swag II arrives worldwide at midnight ET tonight.