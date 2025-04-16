Lana Del Rey Delays Album Release, Teases New Title and Upcoming Single

Lana Del Rey has never been one to follow the rules of release schedules, and fans know it. The alternative-pop icon took to Instagram to share a mix of news: her highly anticipated 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, won’t be arriving on its original May 21 release date. In true Lana fashion, she delivered the update with a wry sense of humour and just enough intrigue to keep fans excited.

“You know it’s not going to come on time, right?” she joked in a video posted to her account.

The clip, meant to thank fans for their support and highlight the release of her newest single “Henry, Come On,” took a sudden turn when she dropped the delay announcement and hinted at an even bigger change: a new album title.

“Should I even tell you that the name changed again?” Lana Del Rey teased. “Should I tell you that now, while you’re so happy that you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I’ll wait.”

While Lana Del Rey didn’t reveal the new title or provide an updated release date, she did offer a silver lining. Her next single, “Blue Bird,” is locked in for release on Friday, April 18, giving fans another taste of her evolving sound, which has recently embraced a more country-inspired tone.

“Henry, Come On,” which dropped earlier this month, showcases Lana Del Rey’s signature melancholic style, wrapped in twangy guitars and haunting melodies. The song’s warm reception has helped soften the blow of yet another album delay — something longtime fans have grown used to. Her last three albums — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and Blue Banisters — were all released later than originally planned.

Lana Del Rey also spoke about her excitement for her upcoming Stagecoach Festival performance on April 25. “It’s not lost on me how amazing it is that we got to headline Coachella last year and that we get to sing at the top of the night at Stagecoach on the smaller stage this year,” she said. “My band is so excited. I’m really excited, and I’m really happy for this album to be moving along.”

Though delays have become part of the Lana Del Rey experience, her passionate fanbase remains loyal, drawn to her vulnerability, poetic lyricism, and genre-defying experimentation. Her candid updates and playful communication style also help soften the wait — after all, it’s not just about the music with Lana, it’s about the world she creates around it.

As fans mark their calendars for Blue Bird, the buzz surrounding the new album, whatever its final title may be, only continues to grow. If history is any indication, Lana Del Rey will arrive exactly when she means to.