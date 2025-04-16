Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lana Del Rey Delays Album Release, Teases New Title and Upcoming Single

Lana Del Rey Delays Album Release, Teases New Title and Upcoming Single Blue Bird

Album Announcement

Lana Del Rey Delays Album Release, Teases New Title and Upcoming Single

Sound Plunge
Published on

Lana Del Rey has never been one to follow the rules of release schedules, and fans know it. The alternative-pop icon took to Instagram to share a mix of news: her highly anticipated 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, won’t be arriving on its original May 21 release date. In true Lana fashion, she delivered the update with a wry sense of humour and just enough intrigue to keep fans excited.

“You know it’s not going to come on time, right?” she joked in a video posted to her account.

The clip, meant to thank fans for their support and highlight the release of her newest single “Henry, Come On,” took a sudden turn when she dropped the delay announcement and hinted at an even bigger change: a new album title.

“Should I even tell you that the name changed again?” Lana Del Rey teased. “Should I tell you that now, while you’re so happy that you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I’ll wait.”

While Lana Del Rey didn’t reveal the new title or provide an updated release date, she did offer a silver lining. Her next single, “Blue Bird,” is locked in for release on Friday, April 18, giving fans another taste of her evolving sound, which has recently embraced a more country-inspired tone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LANA DEL REY (@honeymoon)

“Henry, Come On,” which dropped earlier this month, showcases Lana Del Rey’s signature melancholic style, wrapped in twangy guitars and haunting melodies. The song’s warm reception has helped soften the blow of yet another album delay — something longtime fans have grown used to. Her last three albums — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and Blue Banisters — were all released later than originally planned.

Lana Del Rey also spoke about her excitement for her upcoming Stagecoach Festival performance on April 25. “It’s not lost on me how amazing it is that we got to headline Coachella last year and that we get to sing at the top of the night at Stagecoach on the smaller stage this year,” she said. “My band is so excited. I’m really excited, and I’m really happy for this album to be moving along.”

Though delays have become part of the Lana Del Rey experience, her passionate fanbase remains loyal, drawn to her vulnerability, poetic lyricism, and genre-defying experimentation. Her candid updates and playful communication style also help soften the wait — after all, it’s not just about the music with Lana, it’s about the world she creates around it.

As fans mark their calendars for Blue Bird, the buzz surrounding the new album, whatever its final title may be, only continues to grow. If history is any indication, Lana Del Rey will arrive exactly when she means to.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban Trump Tariff China Tariff DeepSeek Chinese AI Huawei

Nvidia Stock Tumbles After Surprise $5.5 Billion Hit From China Export Ban
By April 16, 2025
“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch
By April 16, 2025
CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant Joe McMoneagle

CIA’s Remote Viewing Claims Spark New Buzz Over the Ark of the Covenant
By April 16, 2025
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in Ari Aster’s COVID-Era Western ‘Eddington’ on A24

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in Ari Aster’s COVID-Era Western ‘Eddington’
By April 16, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
By April 16, 2025
Tom Hiddleston Lives Life in Reverse in New Stephen King Movie: The Life of Chuck Trailer Mike Flanagan StudioCanal

Tom Hiddleston Lives Life in Reverse in New Stephen King Movie: The Life of Chuck
By April 16, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case Lifestyle Equities CV and Lifestyle Licensing BV e-commerce symbol amazon e-infringement

Delhi High Court Orders Amazon to Pay $38.78 Million in Trademark Infringement Case
By April 15, 2025
India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech

India at Tanzania Mini Defexpo : ideaForge, HAL, Zen Technologies Shocasing Drones, Helicopters & Anti-Drone Tech
By April 14, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
W Chain Launches Commercial Blockchain Network with Record-Low Gas Fees and Global Expansion Plans

W Chain Launches Commercial Blockchain Network with Record-Low Gas Fees and Global Expansion Plans
By April 16, 2025
“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch

“Beyond Parody”: Backlash Erupts Over All-Female Blue Origin Rocket Launch
By April 16, 2025
Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business Online Gaming Online Casino NCR Edinburgh AI Threat

Cybersecurity Trends Shaping the Future of Small Business
By April 15, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...