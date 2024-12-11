50 Cent Predicts Jay-Z NFL’s Super Bowl Partnership Wont Last with These Assault Allegations

50 Cent, known for his unfiltered remarks, has weighed in on the serious allegations against Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Both hip-hop moguls are facing a lawsuit accusing them of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The allegations, which both men have strenuously denied, have sparked significant public and industry reactions. During an interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent—whose real name is Curtis Jackson—offered his perspective on the scandal and its potential impact. Referring to Jay-Z’s prominent role in producing the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show through his Roc Nation partnership, 50 questioned whether the NFL would distance itself from the rapper.

“They will fall back … the NFL, they won’t necessarily be associated to that,” 50 speculated, suggesting that such allegations, even if unproven, could lead to a professional fallout.

In a lawsuit filed on December 8, both Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) and Diddy were accused of the heinous act, allegations they have denied vehemently. Jay-Z issued a statement referencing the impact the claims could have on his family, particularly his 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down … and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said.

50 Cent expressed some empathy for the family dynamics at play. “I just hope things are alright for him internally, at the crib,” he said, highlighting the delicate position Jay-Z faces as a father.

Turning to Diddy’s situation, 50 Cent didn’t hold back. Diddy has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and was arrested in September on charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. While Diddy has denied all charges, public opinion seems to have turned against him.

“When we think of all of those different allegations, they pile up — he’s cooked,” 50 Cent declared. “Public opinion, he’s washed. They washed him.” He acknowledged that while the legal outcomes remain uncertain, the reputational damage may already be irreparable.

50 Cent’s remarks also touched on the implications of misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry. “It isn’t what you did. It’s what they said you did,” he said, reflecting on the power of public perception in such cases.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the music industry—and fans—will watch closely to see how these allegations affect the legacies and careers of two of its most influential figures.