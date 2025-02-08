Rick Ross vs. 50 Cent: The BMF Feud Heats Up Again

The long-standing rivalry between hip-hop heavyweights 50 Cent and Rick Ross has reignited, this time over a photograph involving Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the infamous co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF). The tension between the two artists escalated when Ross was spotted with Big Meech, who is currently at a halfway house following his release from prison.

50 Cent’s Reaction

50 Cent, who produces the popular STARZ series BMF, based on the rise and fall of a real-life crime organization, took issue with the photograph and quickly expressed his displeasure online. Though he later deleted his Instagram posts, he shared a breakdown of the situation from user @sirlancwoods, making it clear that he wasn’t happy with Meech’s association with Ross.

This isn’t the first time 50 has been protective over his BMF series. He has consistently promoted the show as an authentic depiction of the Black Mafia Family’s legacy, even casting Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to play his father in the dramatization. The rapper-turned-executive producer sees the series as his intellectual property, and any attempt to capitalize on the BMF story outside his show appears to rub him the wrong way.

Rick Ross Fires Back

Rick Ross wasted no time in responding to 50’s criticism, announcing his own ambitious plans to develop a BMF feature film. Speaking with confidence, Ross dismissed BMF as a “lackluster, small-budget series” and vowed to create something grander for the big screen.

“I wanna do a BMF film because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster, small-budget series,” Ross said. “Now it’s time to do a big-budget film. Which director? Shout out to my homie F. Gary Gray. Antoine Fuqua, what’s up? Tarantino… there’s a lot of legends. This is gonna be big, I can feel it.”

Ross’s interest in BMF is nothing new. His 2010 hit single “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” featuring Styles P, which references the notorious crime syndicate, became one of his signature tracks.

Lil Meech Steps In

While Big Meech has remained silent on the controversy, his son, Lil Meech, attempted to clear the air. However, his efforts seemed to fall flat. 50 Cent shared and then deleted text messages between the two, in which Lil Meech revealed that Ross had financially helped his father while he waited for the next season of BMF to start. 50, however, responded dismissively, writing, “What next season?”—a cryptic remark that left fans speculating about the show’s future.

Whether 50 Cent was trolling or hinting at deeper issues regarding BMF’s continuation remains to be seen. Meanwhile, if Rick Ross follows through with his film plans, the battle between these two moguls could escalate into a full-fledged Hollywood showdown.