Drake vs. Joe Budden: Unpacking Their Heated Feud

Rap beefs have long been a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, offering fans memorable moments, biting diss tracks, and public drama. Among the notable feuds of the last decade is the ongoing tension between Canadian rap superstar Drake and New Jersey rapper-podcaster Joe Budden. Budden has been feuding with Drake for a while now, and the Kendrick Lamar episode allowed him to take shots at Drake again. Their conflict, rooted in public critiques and indirect jabs, is an example of modern rap battles unfolding in the age of social media.

Origins of the Feud

The feud began in April 2016 when Joe Budden criticized Drake’s fourth studio album, Views. On his podcast, I’ll Name This Podcast Later, Budden called the album “uninspired” and claimed he sounded dispassionate. While Budden praised producer Noah “40” Shebib’s work on the project, his critique of Drake’s performance was blunt: “You can’t fool a real [listener]. That music sounds good… but Drake, you do not.”

Drake’s response came indirectly. A Snapchat video featuring Drake and French Montana teased a line referencing Budden’s 2003 hit “Pump It Up.” While subtle, this snippet hinted that Drake was aware of Budden’s comments and ready to engage.

The Subliminal Exchange

The conflict escalated in May 2016 when Drake released 4PM in Calabasas, a track many believed contained subliminal shots at Budden. Drake referenced past controversies involving Budden and his ex-girlfriend, Tahiry, while delivering sharp lines aimed at his new critic. Budden responded with unexpected admiration, tweeting that his performance on the track was his most “inspired” in years, even if it included disses.

However, Budden didn’t stop there. He fired back directly with his diss track Making a Murderer Pt. 1, in which he accused Drizzy of being inauthentic and relying on ghostwriters. In the track, Budden warned, “Aubrey, when you sub real MCs, you get murdered.”

Back-to-Back Diss Tracks

Budden’s frustration with Drake’s lack of a direct response led him to release more diss tracks, including Wake and Just Because. Borrowing from Drizzy’s playbook, Budden taunted Drake with lines reminiscent of Back to Back, the track that ended Drake’s feud with Meek Mill. Drake avoided responding directly despite his efforts, frustrating Budden and fans eager for a full-blown lyrical battle.

Drake eventually fired back on French Montana’s No Shopping with lines like, “I’m not a one-hit-wonder, they know all my stuff / You let me turn into the [artist] that you almost was.” This marked Drake’s first direct acknowledgement of Budden in a song.

Public Taunts

In July 2016, Drizzy addressed the feud during his Summer Sixteen tour. While performing in Dallas, he taunted Budden onstage, referencing “Pump It Up” and mocking Budden’s one-hit-wonder status. Budden, unrelenting, released additional diss tracks, urging him to engage in a direct confrontation.

A War of Styles

The Drake-Budden feud underscores the contrast between two distinct rap personas. Budden, a battle-tested lyricist, thrives on raw and aggressive bars, while Drizzy’s success often lies in polished production, pop appeal, and subtle jabs. Fans have debated whether Drake’s avoidance of a full-on diss track reflects strategic genius or a reluctance to engage with a seasoned battle rapper.

The Legacy of the Feud

While Drake and Budden never resolved their feud with a decisive lyrical exchange, the conflict remains significant in modern hip-hop. It highlighted the evolving nature of rap beefs in the digital age, where indirect shots, social media posts, and public appearances often substitute for traditional diss tracks.

For fans, the Drake vs Joe Budden saga reminds them of rap’s competitive spirit and the enduring allure of a well-executed feud. Whether this beef will be rekindled any further after the Kendrick Lamar Joe Budden podcast outburst remains uncertain, but its legacy continues to spark debate and intrigue within the hip-hop community.