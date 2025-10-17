Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Akademiks Tells Drake to Walk Away From Kendrick Lamar Feud: “It’s Over”

DJ Akademiks Tells Drake to Walk Away From Kendrick Lamar Feud “It’s Over”

Hip Hop/ Rap

Akademiks Tells Drake to Walk Away From Kendrick Lamar Feud: “It’s Over”

Sound Plunge
Published on

The long-running Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud — one of the most explosive rap rivalries of the decade — may finally be coming to a close. According to DJ Akademiks, the hip-hop commentator claims he personally told Drake to end the lyrical war and stop releasing diss tracks aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking during a new VladTV interview, Akademiks made it clear that, in his opinion, the battle is finished and continuing it would only hurt Drake’s momentum. “When I mean leave him alone, we got to leave the moment,” said Akademiks. “There’s no more direct engagement. Ain’t no more diss songs. It’s over.”

Akademiks Advises Drake to “Move Like Jay-Z”

DJ Akademiks suggested that Drake should instead focus on subtle, strategic moves — the kind that hip-hop moguls like Jay-Z have mastered.

“After this battle, it should be Drake’s last,” he said. “Like, why engage with rappers, any of these situations, you have nothing to gain? Would you go on a business deal you got nothing to gain?”

According to Akademiks, Drake doesn’t need to prove anything lyrically anymore. He’s already cemented his status as one of hip-hop’s most successful artists — musically, commercially, and culturally. Continuing to feud with Kendrick would serve no real purpose, he argued.

“Back to Back” Debate Sparks Between Ak and Vlad

When interviewer DJ Vlad brought up Drake’s 2015 diss track “Back to Back,” which famously targeted Meek Mill and became one of the most iconic diss songs in rap history, Akademiks pushed back on its long-term impact.

He argued that while “Back to Back” was a moment, it doesn’t even rank among Drake’s top twenty songs artistically. Vlad disagreed, calling it “the biggest hit diss song of all time” and a cultural landmark that boosted Drake’s credibility.

Akademiks conceded its importance but stood firm on his larger point: Drake doesn’t need more battles to validate his legacy.

A Feud That Defined 2024’s Rap Scene

The tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dates back over a decade — first surfacing after Kendrick’s fiery verse on Big Sean’s “Control” in 2013. But in 2024, things reignited when Kendrick dropped “Like That” on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You, setting off a historic lyrical crossfire.

Over the next few months, fans witnessed a rap war unlike anything seen in years. Drake responded with “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “Family Matters,” and “The Heart Part 6”, while Kendrick countered with “Euphoria,” “6:16 in LA,” “Meet the Grahams,” and the massive hit “Not Like Us.”

The latter became a cultural juggernaut — a chart-topper that defined summer 2024 and solidified Kendrick’s dominance in the public eye.

Now, if Akademiks is right, the Drake–Kendrick saga may have finally reached its conclusion. With both rappers having dropped career-defining tracks and reshaped hip-hop’s competitive spirit, even Drake’s closest media allies are signaling it’s time to move on. As Akademiks put it simply: “It’s over.”

  • DJ Akademiks Tells Drake to Walk Away From Kendrick Lamar Feud “It’s Over”
  • DJ Akademiks Tells Drake to Walk Away From Kendrick Lamar Feud “It’s Over”

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering

Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering
By October 17, 2025
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West: “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”
By October 17, 2025
Shaboozey Backs Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show “There’s No Better Choice”

Shaboozey Backs Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show: “There’s No Better Choice”
By October 17, 2025
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West: “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”
By October 17, 2025
‘The Secret Agent’ Trailer Wagner Moura Leads Brazil’s Oscar Entry After Triple Cannes Win

‘The Secret Agent’ Trailer: Wagner Moura Leads Brazil’s Oscar Entry After Triple Cannes Win
By October 17, 2025
‘Devil in Disguise John Wayne Gacy’ Review — Peacock’s Chilling, Thoughtful True-Crime Drama Eschews Sensationalism

‘Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy’ Review — Peacock’s Chilling, Thoughtful True-Crime Drama
By October 17, 2025
Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering

Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering
By October 17, 2025
Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work
By October 17, 2025
TVS Enters Adventure Territory with the All-New Apache RTX 300 ADV

TVS Enters Adventure Territory with the All-New Apache RTX 300 ADV
By October 17, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Series to Launch Globally, Promises to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Promises to Redefine Mobile Imaging
By October 17, 2025
Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work
By October 17, 2025
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
By October 15, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Press Freedom

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love lyme Disease

E! News

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love

immigration Politics

US Judge Orders Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Amid Free Speech Clash
To Top
Loading...