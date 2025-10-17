Akademiks Tells Drake to Walk Away From Kendrick Lamar Feud: “It’s Over”

The long-running Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud — one of the most explosive rap rivalries of the decade — may finally be coming to a close. According to DJ Akademiks, the hip-hop commentator claims he personally told Drake to end the lyrical war and stop releasing diss tracks aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking during a new VladTV interview, Akademiks made it clear that, in his opinion, the battle is finished and continuing it would only hurt Drake’s momentum. “When I mean leave him alone, we got to leave the moment,” said Akademiks. “There’s no more direct engagement. Ain’t no more diss songs. It’s over.”

Akademiks Advises Drake to “Move Like Jay-Z”

DJ Akademiks suggested that Drake should instead focus on subtle, strategic moves — the kind that hip-hop moguls like Jay-Z have mastered.

“After this battle, it should be Drake’s last,” he said. “Like, why engage with rappers, any of these situations, you have nothing to gain? Would you go on a business deal you got nothing to gain?”

According to Akademiks, Drake doesn’t need to prove anything lyrically anymore. He’s already cemented his status as one of hip-hop’s most successful artists — musically, commercially, and culturally. Continuing to feud with Kendrick would serve no real purpose, he argued.

“Back to Back” Debate Sparks Between Ak and Vlad

When interviewer DJ Vlad brought up Drake’s 2015 diss track “Back to Back,” which famously targeted Meek Mill and became one of the most iconic diss songs in rap history, Akademiks pushed back on its long-term impact.

He argued that while “Back to Back” was a moment, it doesn’t even rank among Drake’s top twenty songs artistically. Vlad disagreed, calling it “the biggest hit diss song of all time” and a cultural landmark that boosted Drake’s credibility.

Akademiks conceded its importance but stood firm on his larger point: Drake doesn’t need more battles to validate his legacy.

A Feud That Defined 2024’s Rap Scene

The tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar dates back over a decade — first surfacing after Kendrick’s fiery verse on Big Sean’s “Control” in 2013. But in 2024, things reignited when Kendrick dropped “Like That” on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You, setting off a historic lyrical crossfire.

Over the next few months, fans witnessed a rap war unlike anything seen in years. Drake responded with “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” “Family Matters,” and “The Heart Part 6”, while Kendrick countered with “Euphoria,” “6:16 in LA,” “Meet the Grahams,” and the massive hit “Not Like Us.”

The latter became a cultural juggernaut — a chart-topper that defined summer 2024 and solidified Kendrick’s dominance in the public eye.

Now, if Akademiks is right, the Drake–Kendrick saga may have finally reached its conclusion. With both rappers having dropped career-defining tracks and reshaped hip-hop’s competitive spirit, even Drake’s closest media allies are signaling it’s time to move on. As Akademiks put it simply: “It’s over.”