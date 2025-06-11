DJ Akademiks Shuts Down Drake Payola Rumors After Kendrick Lamar Battle

The outspoken media personality says his bias was personal, not paid. In the ever-unfolding aftermath of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar lyrical war, DJ Akademiks is clearing the air—and denying he ever took payola to defend the 6 God.

During a recent livestream, the controversial rap media figure addressed a claim that’s been floating in fan circles: Did Drake pay Akademiks to cover the battle in his favor? According to Ak, the answer is a resounding no—and he’s calling the accusation “disgusting.”

“You Think I’m a Cheap H*e?”

The claim didn’t come from a Twitter troll or an internet blog. According to DJ Akademiks, it was Dave Free, co-founder of pgLang and longtime Kendrick Lamar collaborator, who posed the question to him directly at a stop on the Grand National Tour.







“Dave Free asked me straight up: ‘Is he paying you?’” DJ Akademiks recalled. “And that was the most insulting thing. The very idea that I’m a purchasable commodity was so disgusting.”

DJ Akademiks emphasized that he’s spent more than 15 years building his brand on raw, unfiltered commentary—and he won’t let his credibility be questioned. “I said, ‘You knew about me before this sht… Did you think I was a cheap he that just could be bought?”

Bias, But Not Bought

While denying any pay-for-play arrangement with Drake, DJ Akademiks did admit to being biased during the beef, but he insists it wasn’t for money. “I’ve said it before—Drake is my favorite rapper,” he explained. “Of course, I leaned toward him. And Kendrick’s team cut off communication with us throughout the entire process. If you don’t engage with the media, you lose control of the narrative.”

DJ Akademicks added that his loyalty to certain artists isn’t transactional. “Have some of my favorite artists benefited from my platform? Absolutely,” he said. “But I’ve never taken a check to speak highly of someone. The moment someone can buy my opinion, I don’t matter anymore.”

“We Don’t Do Pay-for-Play”

This isn’t the first time payola accusations have surfaced in the hip-hop world. But Ak maintains that his platform operates with integrity. “You can’t buy my opinion. We don’t do pay-for-play. That’s a line I’ll never cross,” he declared.

While the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle may have cooled down, its ripple effects are still shaking the culture. With key industry figures like Ak now stepping into the spotlight to defend their role in shaping public perception, it’s clear this feud wasn’t just lyrical—it was deeply personal.

DJ Akademiks continues to be one of rap’s most polarizing voices, but his message is clear: you might question his taste, but don’t question his price.