Boi-1da Praises Drake in Emotional Juno Awards Speech for his Influence and Sacrifices

Canadian producer Boi-1da took a moment during his Juno Awards acceptance speech to uplift his longtime friend and collaborator, Drake, following what has been a difficult year for the rap superstar. While accepting the International Achievement Award at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Grammy-winning producer made it clear that, in his eyes, Drake remains the greatest artist of all time.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Drake

Drake, who was not present at the ceremony, has faced a wave of criticism this past year, especially after his highly publicized diss battle with Kendrick Lamar, where many believed he came out on the losing end. But Boi-1da (real name Matthew Jehu Samuels) used his moment on stage to remind everyone of Drake’s lasting impact. “I’m extremely humbled by this award and just to be mentioned among the legendary names as well – man, I can’t even describe it,” Boi-1da said in his speech.

He then turned his attention to Drake, saying, “I want to have a huge shout-out to my brother Drake, the greatest rapper of all time, the greatest artist of all time, and he’s from Canada – Drizzy Drake – that’s my brother.”

Boi-1da credited Drake’s influence and sacrifices for shaping his own career, saying, “Listen…Drake, love you bro, we started this together, we did this together. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Drake and all the sacrifices he made, all the doors he kicked down for a lot of people, man, so shout out to Drake. Thank you for life, man, I love that guy.”

Boi-1da’s Legacy in Music

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Boi-1da moved to Toronto, Canada, at the age of three and began making beats as a teenager. His first major break came at 18 years old when he produced tracks for Drake’s 2006 mixtape Room for Improvement. Since then, he has been an integral part of Drake’s rise, producing hits for the rapper and helping shape his signature sound.

His production work extends far beyond Drake, earning him 19 Grammy nominations throughout his career. Notably, he has been nominated six times for Album of the Year for his contributions to Eminem’s Recovery, Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Drake’s Views, Kanye West’s Donda and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

His biggest Grammy win came as a co-writer of Drake’s “God’s Plan”, which won Best Rap Song. He has also received nominations for Record of the Year (“God’s Plan”, Rihanna’s “Work” featuring Drake) and Song of the Year (“God’s Plan”).

A Juno First for Boi-1da

Despite his international success, this International Achievement Award was actually Boi-1da’s first-ever Juno Award or nomination. His acceptance speech celebrated his journey and reminded him of Drake’s enduring influence, even in challenging times.

With both artists continuing to leave their mark on music, Boi-1da’s heartfelt tribute proved that Drake’s legacy remains untouchable—regardless of any battles he may have lost along the way.