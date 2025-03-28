Connect with us

Drake Dethrones Kendrick Lamar as “Nokia” Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Charts

Drake Dethrones Kendrick Lamar as "Nokia" Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Charts

Drake Dethrones Kendrick Lamar as “Nokia” Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Charts

The ongoing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has taken a new form—not through diss tracks, but on the Billboard charts. After dominating the conversation with their lyrical battle last year, the two hip-hop giants are now battling for supremacy in digital song sales. This week, Drake’s latest single, “Nokia,” has reclaimed the No. 1 spot, knocking Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from the throne. And with the new music video announced by Drizzy on Instagram to be released on 31st March, Nokia has a lot many places to go. 

Drake’s “Nokia” Climbs Back to the Top

Drake is no stranger to chart dominance, and “Nokia” is proving to be another success in his extensive catalogue of hits. The track has surged back to the No. 1 position on both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. This marks yet another victory for the Toronto rapper, whose ability to command digital sales remains unmatched.

However, what makes this chart movement particularly noteworthy is who Drake just replaced—Kendrick Lamar. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” dominated these rankings for weeks, becoming a defining anthem of their high-profile feud. Drake has pushed past Lamar’s track, adding another chapter to their competitive history.

Drake Replaces Lamar—But the Competition Isn’t Over

While “Nokia” has taken over at No. 1, “Not Like Us” is still holding strong at No. 2 on both charts. Lamar’s track, which many saw as the final blow in their lyrical battle, has had impressive longevity. The song has now spent 46 weeks on the charts, a significant lead over “Nokia,” which has only been charting for a month.

Kendrick Lamar’s success extends beyond just one track. He continues to hold multiple spots in the top 10 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales charts. His collaboration with SZA, titled “Luther,” remains steady at No. 3, while additional tracks like “TV Off” (with Lefty Gunplay), “Squabble Up,” and “Peekaboo” (featuring AzChike) continue to dominate the upper rankings.

 

Sales vs. Longevity

While Drake currently holds the advantage in digital purchases, Lamar’s longer-lasting success with “Not Like Us” is a testament to its impact. The song resonated far beyond its initial release and continues to be a streaming and sales powerhouse.

On the other hand, Drake’s “Nokia” is still in its early stages, and its future on the charts remains to be seen. It could join the ranks of his most successful tracks if it maintains momentum. Especially with the new music video announced by Drake to be released on 31st March 2025.

Drake Joins an Elite group with His Longest-Charting Album, Take Care

Both artists have proven their ability to dominate the charts, and their rivalry—whether through music or sales—keeps fans engaged. As Drake and Lamar continue to push hip-hop forward, their chart-topping battle is far from over. Whether “Nokia” holds onto No. 1 or “Not Like Us” makes a comeback, one thing is certain: their influence on the rap game remains undeniable.


