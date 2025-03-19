Connect with us

Diddy Pleads Not Guilty to New Sex Trafficking Charges Amid Expanding Case

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs pleaded not guilty to newly expanded federal charges in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case. The revised indictment, unveiled last week, extends the timeline of his alleged offences and introduces two additional victims, further intensifying the legal battle surrounding the disgraced music icon.

Sean Diddy Combs, dressed in a tan prison jumpsuit, appeared in court visibly aged with greyer hair, accompanied by his mother, Janice Combs, and four of his children. As the hearing concluded, he turned to his family and blew a two-handed kiss, signalling his continued defiance in the face of mounting allegations.

Trial Set for May as Prosecutors Bolster Their Case

The hearing primarily served to finalize pre-trial logistics, including setting April 28 for jury selection. Judge Arun Subramanian reaffirmed that Diddy’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Prosecutors revealed that their case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would likely span six weeks, detailing a pattern of forced labour, coercion, and physical abuse tied to his business empire. Meanwhile, P Diddy’s defence team has estimated that it will need two weeks to present its arguments.

During an airport raid, The government seized 96 electronic devices from Combs’ various properties, including his Miami and Los Angeles homes. Prosecutors claim these devices contain incriminating evidence, though P Diddy’s legal team has pushed back, arguing that the government has yet to provide full disclosure of the findings.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Legal Feud Escalates Over North’s Involvement in Diddy Scandal

Video Evidence at the Center of Legal Dispute

A key point of contention in Friday’s proceedings was the CNN-released video showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Prosecutors have argued that the footage is crucial evidence, reinforcing their claims of a long-standing pattern of abuse.

Sean Diddy Comb’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, countered by alleging that the video was manipulated—sped up and reordered to misrepresent events. CNN swiftly denied these claims, stating in a response to Fox News Digital, “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source.”

Despite this dispute, the judge has not yet ruled on whether the footage will be admissible at trial.

Diddy Remains in Jail After Repeated Bail Denials

Since his arrest in September 2024, Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has made three unsuccessful attempts to secure bail, with prosecutors arguing that he remains a serious threat to witnesses and victims.

In his most recent request, the rapper offered a $50 million bond in exchange for house arrest at his Star Island mansion. The court rejected the offer, siding with federal attorneys who believe Combs could use his vast wealth and influence to intimidate or silence key witnesses.

Potential Life Sentence if Convicted

The federal charges against Sean Diddy include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, Sean Diddy Combs faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.

Federal authorities allege that Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his music labels and businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises. According to the indictment, he used firearms, physical violence, threats, and coercion to control victims, many of whom worked for him or were part of the entertainment industry.

As the trial date approaches, legal experts predict a high-profile courtroom showdown, with both sides preparing to fight over key pieces of evidence—including the disputed video and the alleged financial records connecting Diddy’s businesses to illegal activities.

The once-celebrated hip-hop mogul remains behind bars, facing his most serious legal battle yet.


Loading...