Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian Marc Agnifilo Brian Steel

E! News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May

Sound Plunge
Published on

Sean “Diddy” Combs has lost his attempt to delay his upcoming sex-trafficking trial, as a U.S. judge ruled Friday that the request came too close to the scheduled start date. Jury selection is set to begin on May 5, with opening statements expected on May 12. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion, filed earlier this week by Sean Diddy Combs’s legal team led by Marc Agnifilo, which asked for a two-month postponement to allow more time to respond to new charges and review critical evidence. The judge sided with prosecutors who argued that the new charges, filed on April 4, were not materially different from earlier allegations and did not justify a delay.

Sean Diddy Combs is facing five criminal counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking, stemming from a federal indictment brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been held in a Brooklyn detention centre since September 2024.

According to prosecutors, Sean Diddy Combs used his vast business empire—from record labels to fashion lines and media ventures—as a front to commit and conceal sexual abuse against women over a 20-year period, from 2004 to 2024. They allege he orchestrated a network of exploitation that included transporting women across state lines to participate in sex acts, some of which were filmed during events referred to as “freak-offs.”

At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Subramanian also granted the prosecution’s motion, allowing some alleged victims to testify under pseudonyms, citing the need to protect their privacy due to the sensitive nature of the allegations. This move, though contested by the defence, is likely to shape the tone and structure of the upcoming trial.

Sean Siddy Combs’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued in court filings that the defence required more time to address the new charges and to compel the release of emails from one of the alleged victims. However, federal prosecutors countered that the content of the charges remained largely unchanged and that the emails in question were not required to be turned over under existing legal standards.

Diddy Brings in Young Thug’s Attorney Brian Steel Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

Born Sean John Combs and known variously as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, Sean Diddy Combs rose to prominence in the 1990s as the founder of Bad Boy Records. He played a pivotal role in launching the careers of stars such as Mary J. Blige, Usher, Faith Evans, and the Notorious B.I.G. Bad Boy Records and his cultural influence extended into fashion, alcohol branding, and television.

But prosecutors argue that his empire masked a darker reality. Allegations include not just coercion and abuse but also the use of male sex workers in performances allegedly arranged for Diddy’s own gratification.

At the close of Friday’s hearing, Diddy addressed his supporters in the courtroom, including his mother. One supporter wore a sweatshirt that read “Free Puff.” Blowing a kiss, Combs said, “I love you all,” before being escorted out by U.S. marshals.

The high-profile trial is poised to be one of the most closely watched cases in the intersection of celebrity, power, and criminal accountability this year.

Kanye West Ignites Controversy With New Song Featuring North West and Diddy


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian Marc Agnifilo Brian Steel

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses Bid to Delay Sex-Trafficking Trial Set for May
By April 19, 2025
Lowe’s Acquires Artisan Design Group in $1.3B Deal to Boost Pro Services and Rival Home Depot

Lowe’s Acquires Artisan Design Group in $1.3B Deal to Boost Pro Services and Rival Home Depot
By April 18, 2025
Zydus MedTech and Braile Biomedica Forge Global Alliance to Launch TAVI Technology in India, Europe, and Beyond Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

Zydus MedTech and Braile Biomedica Forge Global Alliance to Launch TAVI Technology in India, Europe, and Beyond
By April 18, 2025
A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division Everything Everywhere All at Once, Moonlight, and Lady Bird Midsommar

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division
By April 19, 2025
Stephen King’s Cujo Is Getting a Modern Remake at Netflix

Stephen King’s Cujo Is Getting a Modern Remake at Netflix
By April 19, 2025
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners Is a Daring, Blood-Soaked Ode to Black Southern Mythology Michael B. Jordan Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld Delroy Lindo Miles Caton Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Helena Hu, Saul Williams, and blues legend Buddy Guy

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners Is a Daring, Blood-Soaked Ode to Black Southern Mythology
By April 18, 2025
Sports Betting Trends in 2025

Sports Betting Trends in 2025
By April 18, 2025
Why sweepstakes navigate the US's complex gambling laws

Why sweepstakes navigate the US’s complex gambling laws
By April 17, 2025
RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids Tej Pratap Singh Indian Army Bids

RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids
By April 17, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Zoom Outage Caused by GoDaddy Error Disrupts Services for Nearly Two Hours GoDaddy Registry Failure

Zoom Outage Caused by GoDaddy Error Disrupts Services for Nearly Two Hours
By April 18, 2025
Apple Urges Users to Download iOS 18.4.1 to Patch Critical Security Flaws Apple iPhone OS Update

Apple Urges Users to Download iOS 18.4.1 to Patch Critical Security Flaws
By April 17, 2025
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
By April 17, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...