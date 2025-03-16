Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Legal Feud Escalates Over North’s Involvement in Diddy Scandal

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing co-parenting struggles have taken a dramatic turn after the rapper released a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North West, amid the controversy surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs. The track, titled LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, debuted on West’s X (formerly Twitter) account and has since sparked intense backlash, legal battles, and a public war of words between the former couple.

The Controversial Song Release

The song opens with a voice recording of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs thanking Kanye for his support while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Adding fuel to the fire, the track also features verses from Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, and a brief rap from North West herself, who sings, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

North West’s inclusion in the song reportedly blindsided Kim Kardashian, and she immediately took legal action to prevent its release. According to DailyMail, she sent cease-and-desist letters and requested an emergency hearing to block the track. While Kanye West initially agreed to delay the release, he ultimately ignored Kim Kardashian’s efforts and shared the Diddy song publicly, escalating tensions between the two.

Kanye’s Legal Threats and Kim’s Fight for Control

The situation became even more explosive when Kanye West posted—and later deleted—screenshots of a heated text exchange with Kardashian. In the messages, Kanye West allegedly threatened legal action, warning, “Amend it or I’m going to war.” Kardashian reportedly fired back, claiming she holds the copyright to North’s name and had already filed legal paperwork to ensure her daughter would not be associated with the song.

Insiders suggest that North West had recently joined Kanye West in the studio, where she recorded her vocals under the impression that the track would be part of his upcoming Sunday Service revival over LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE. However, Kim Kardashian remains determined to shield her children from what she describes as Kanye West’s “hateful speech” and controversial associations.

The Bigger Picture: Kanye, Kim, and the Diddy Scandal

The drama surrounding North West’s involvement is compounded by the larger controversy engulfing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The hip-hop mogul remains jailed and under federal investigation, making any association with him highly sensitive. Kardashian is reportedly “devastated” and working to distance her daughter from the scandal, fearing it could impact North’s future.

Meanwhile, Kanye appears unbothered by the backlash, doubling his artistic choices and refusing to acknowledge Kardashian’s legal warnings. This latest dispute is another chapter in their ongoing battle over co-parenting, with the couple frequently clashing over their children’s public exposure.

What’s Next?

With Kardashian reportedly seeking legal intervention, this feud is far from over. Whether the courts will intervene to restrict Kanye’s use of North’s voice remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that their high-profile co-parenting conflicts continue to play out in the public eye, drawing scrutiny from both fans and critics.

As the fallout continues, one thing is sure: the drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is far from settled.