Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake Buys 2Pac’s Iconic Death Row Chain — Fans Divided Over Move

Drake Buys 2Pac’s Iconic Death Row Chain — Fans Divided Over Move Tupac

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Buys 2Pac’s Iconic Death Row Chain — Fans Divided Over Move

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake has once again made headlines for expanding his growing collection of hip-hop memorabilia. The rap superstar revealed on Instagram that he has purchased one of the most coveted artifacts in rap history: a diamond-encrusted Death Row Records chain once owned by Tupac Shakur.

The announcement, made via a flashy Instagram post, quickly set off a wave of reactions across social media. Drake tagged collector Alexander Bitar, who later confirmed the deal. While the exact price hasn’t been disclosed, auction houses have previously valued Death Row chains between $500,000 and $1 million.



Drake’s 2Pac Collection Keeps Growing

This isn’t the first time Drake has invested in 2Pac’s legacy. In 2023, he spent $1.01 million at a Sotheby’s auction on the late rapper’s custom gold crown ring, famously engraved with “Pac & Dada 1996” — a nod to Shakur’s then-fiancée Kidada Jones. That ring was worn by 2Pac during his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, making it one of the most historically significant pieces of jewelry in hip-hop.

Drake Owned Tupac Ring

Drake Owned Tupac Ring

By acquiring both the ring and now the Death Row chain, Drake is positioning himself as one of the biggest private collectors of Tupac Shakur memorabilia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Fans React: Respect or Disrespect?

The purchase, however, has not gone without controversy. Some fans praised Drake for preserving hip-hop history, while others accused him of clout chasing and disrespecting Pac’s legacy.

“Pac would’ve hated Drake as much as DMX did,” one Instagram commenter wrote, echoing long-standing debates over how today’s artists measure up to rap icons of the 1990s. Another fan warned, “Playing with Pac does not seem to fare well for many.”

Drake Secures Another Iconic Pharrell Williams Chain—Thanks to Kid Cudi

On the other side, defenders argued that Drake’s purchase shouldn’t be controversial. “Don’t let these clowns trick you into believing that Drake purchasing 2Pac or anyone’s memorabilia from an auction is a problem,” one user wrote on X. “Biggie Smalls and Slick Rick both had personal items auctioned off with no outrage from anyone. Go ask Pac’s estate or label why they sold it off.”

The Legacy of the Death Row Chain

The Death Row Records pendant holds immense cultural weight. It symbolized not just Tupac’s affiliation with the West Coast powerhouse label but also an era when rap was cementing itself as the voice of a generation. To fans, the chain represents a movement much larger than just jewelry.

What This Means for Hip-Hop Culture

Drake’s acquisition raises bigger questions about the ownership of cultural artifacts in hip-hop. Should iconic pieces of history remain with artists’ estates, museums, or be open to private collectors like Drake?

For now, the world’s biggest rap star has ensured that one of hip-hop’s most iconic pendants is back in the spotlight nearly three decades after Tupac’s death. Whether fans see it as homage or exploitation, one thing is sure — Drake knows how to keep his name at the center of the culture.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss Novo Nordisk Weight Loss

Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss
By August 26, 2025
SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions

SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions
By August 26, 2025
Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Jackson Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident Smith

Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident
By August 25, 2025
Raoul Peck’s Orwell 2+2=5 Brings George Orwell’s Dystopian Vision to TIFF James Baldwin

Raoul Peck’s Orwell: 2+2=5 Brings George Orwell’s Dystopian Vision to TIFF
By August 26, 2025
Marvel Heroes Get Digitized in TRON Ares Variant Covers Ahead of Disney’s New Film

Marvel Heroes Get Digitized in TRON: Ares Variant Covers Ahead of Disney’s New Film
By August 26, 2025
Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell Deathwatch Trailer, Poster & Voice Cast at Anime NYC Liev Schreiber

Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Trailer, Poster & Voice Cast at Anime NYC
By August 23, 2025
Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss Novo Nordisk Weight Loss

Ozempic Faces $2 Billion in Lawsuits as Patients Report Stomach Paralysis and Vision Loss
By August 26, 2025
Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU

Coca-Cola Backs Women Empowerment in Telangana With Groundbreaking MoU
By August 26, 2025
Gameskraft Reaffirms Compliance with Gaming Bill, Shifts Focus to Future Innovation Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 Real-Money online Gaming ban

Gameskraft Reaffirms Compliance with Gaming Bill, Shifts Focus to Future Innovation
By August 26, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!
By August 26, 2025
SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions

SpaceX Scraps Starship’s 10th Test Flight, Dealing Another Blow to Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions
By August 26, 2025
Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Jackson Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident Smith

Rampage Jackson ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Son Raja Injures Wrestler in Chaotic Ring Incident
By August 25, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
How do new online slots compete with established ones? Online Casinos online-slot.co.uk

iGaming

How do new online slots compete with established ones?
NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future Shane Devon Tamura Didarul Islam NYPD Officer Midtown Manhattan Shooting

immigration Politics

NYPD Officer Killed in Midtown Shooting Was an Immigrant Dreaming of a Better Future
Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning High Noon recall

Food

Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
To Top
Loading...