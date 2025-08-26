Drake Buys 2Pac’s Iconic Death Row Chain — Fans Divided Over Move

Drake has once again made headlines for expanding his growing collection of hip-hop memorabilia. The rap superstar revealed on Instagram that he has purchased one of the most coveted artifacts in rap history: a diamond-encrusted Death Row Records chain once owned by Tupac Shakur.

The announcement, made via a flashy Instagram post, quickly set off a wave of reactions across social media. Drake tagged collector Alexander Bitar, who later confirmed the deal. While the exact price hasn’t been disclosed, auction houses have previously valued Death Row chains between $500,000 and $1 million.







Drake’s 2Pac Collection Keeps Growing

This isn’t the first time Drake has invested in 2Pac’s legacy. In 2023, he spent $1.01 million at a Sotheby’s auction on the late rapper’s custom gold crown ring, famously engraved with “Pac & Dada 1996” — a nod to Shakur’s then-fiancée Kidada Jones. That ring was worn by 2Pac during his final public appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards, making it one of the most historically significant pieces of jewelry in hip-hop.

By acquiring both the ring and now the Death Row chain, Drake is positioning himself as one of the biggest private collectors of Tupac Shakur memorabilia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Fans React: Respect or Disrespect?

The purchase, however, has not gone without controversy. Some fans praised Drake for preserving hip-hop history, while others accused him of clout chasing and disrespecting Pac’s legacy.

“Pac would’ve hated Drake as much as DMX did,” one Instagram commenter wrote, echoing long-standing debates over how today’s artists measure up to rap icons of the 1990s. Another fan warned, “Playing with Pac does not seem to fare well for many.”

On the other side, defenders argued that Drake’s purchase shouldn’t be controversial. “Don’t let these clowns trick you into believing that Drake purchasing 2Pac or anyone’s memorabilia from an auction is a problem,” one user wrote on X. “Biggie Smalls and Slick Rick both had personal items auctioned off with no outrage from anyone. Go ask Pac’s estate or label why they sold it off.”

The Legacy of the Death Row Chain

The Death Row Records pendant holds immense cultural weight. It symbolized not just Tupac’s affiliation with the West Coast powerhouse label but also an era when rap was cementing itself as the voice of a generation. To fans, the chain represents a movement much larger than just jewelry.

What This Means for Hip-Hop Culture

Drake’s acquisition raises bigger questions about the ownership of cultural artifacts in hip-hop. Should iconic pieces of history remain with artists’ estates, museums, or be open to private collectors like Drake?

For now, the world’s biggest rap star has ensured that one of hip-hop’s most iconic pendants is back in the spotlight nearly three decades after Tupac’s death. Whether fans see it as homage or exploitation, one thing is sure — Drake knows how to keep his name at the center of the culture.