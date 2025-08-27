Lil Nas X Breaks Silence After Shocking LA Arrest: ‘That Was Terrifying’

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, has spoken out following his dramatic arrest in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old star was detained on 21 August after police found him wandering on Ventura Boulevard, at times nude, and later charging at responding officers.

Authorities said three officers sustained injuries during the confrontation, leading to Hill being charged with three felony counts of battery against a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest. He has since pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom, where his bail was set at $75,000.







Lil Nas X Responds: ‘That Was Terrifying’

In his first public statement since the incident, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker shared an emotional update on Instagram Stories. This as he continues to tease his upcoming album Dreamboy.

“Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all,” he told fans. “That was f***ing terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days but your girl’s gonna be all right.”

His comments confirm that the ordeal took a heavy toll, though he appeared intent on reassuring fans about his well-being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Conflicting Narratives Emerge

Police reports suggested that Lil Nas X may have been experiencing a possible overdose at the time, which led to his initial hospitalization. However, his father, Robert Stafford, strongly denied drug involvement, saying, “Absolutely not. He’s in good spirits. He’s all right. He’s very remorseful for what happened.”

Unverified videos obtained by TMZ appear to show the star first dancing in white underwear and cowboy boots on a Los Angeles street before later walking fully nude. At one point, he could be seen rapping along to Kanye West’s Monster.

One surreal detail has already gone viral: his white cowboy boots were reportedly picked up by a passerby and listed on eBay for $10,000.

Legal Stakes and Career Implications

If convicted, Lil Nas X could face up to five years in prison. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman emphasized that “attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety.”

His attorney, Christy O’Connor, called the arrest “an aberration” in the rapper’s life, stressing that “nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

The arrest comes at a critical career moment. Lil Nas X has been teasing his highly anticipated second studio album, Dreamboy, due later this year. His fan base, which propelled “Old Town Road” to a record-breaking 19 weeks at No. 1, now waits to see how the legal case may impact his comeback.

Lil Nas X has long been both celebrated and controversial—whether breaking barriers as the first openly gay man to win a Country Music Association award, or pushing boundaries with provocative visuals like Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Now, he finds himself at a pivotal moment: balancing a major legal battle with the weight of public scrutiny and the pressure of delivering new music with Dreamboy.