From Tennis Star to Drake’s Ex : Serena Williams Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Cameo

Serena Williams is speaking out about the controversy that erupted following her surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show — an appearance that fans and critics quickly linked to her past relationship with rapper Drake. In an exclusive interview with TIME, the tennis legend addressed the online firestorm sparked when she danced on stage to Lamar’s scathing diss track, Not Like Us, widely interpreted as a takedown of Drake. The track, performed during the halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, included lyrics that referenced Serena Williams and made serious accusations against the Toronto-born rapper.

“Absolutely not. I would never do that,” Serena Williams said. “And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

Her cameo, which came as a complete surprise to viewers, quickly went viral and was interpreted by many as a public alignment with Lamar amid his very public feud with Drake, particularly given the lyric in Not Like Us that implies Drake crossed a personal line with Serena Williams.

Drake has denied all accusations mentioned in the song and has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), the label behind Lamar’s release. UMG has moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

As for Serena Williams, she says her decision to appear with Kendrick Lamar was rooted in shared pride in their hometown of Compton, California. “Who would have thought that a tennis player from Compton would be regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time?” she said. “It was just putting an exclamation on it.”

According to Serena Williams, the collaboration had been in the works for some time, long before the song or its controversy surfaced. Still, she admits the backlash gave her pause.

“I don’t know if I regret it or not, I don’t know the answer to that.”

Serena Williams and Drake were romantically linked during the 2010s, and the rapper even admitted he wrote the track Too Good with Rihanna in mind for Williams. While never publicly detailed, their split appeared to be amicable until fans interpreted Serena Williams’ halftime appearance as a symbolic betrayal.

Since retiring from professional tennis in 2022, Serena Williams has focused on business ventures, fashion, and advocacy. With 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, she remains one of the most celebrated athletes of all time.

Despite the internet frenzy, Serena Williams maintains that her Super Bowl appearance was a celebration of her roots, not a comment on her past. “It was about Compton,” she said. “It was about where we’re from and where we’ve gone — nothing more.”

