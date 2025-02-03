Drake Anita Max Wynn Australian Tour with Surprise Karaoke Performance

Drake is gearing up for his much-anticipated Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia, but before taking the stage, he treated fans to an unexpected performance. The superstar was spotted at an intimate venue in Melbourne, belting out some of his biggest hits in a surprise Drake karaoke session.

A Surprise Karaoke Night in Melbourne

The 6 God took to Instagram to share clips of his impromptu performance. In it, he is seen sitting on a barstool, microphone in hand, as he sings to a small but enthusiastic audience. The crowd, mostly composed of adoring fans, sings along as Drake performs songs from various eras of his career, including Pipe Down from Certified Lover Boy, Faithful from Views, Rich Baby Daddy, and the fan-favorite deep-cut Trust Issues.

The karaoke session thrilled fans and served as a warm-up for his upcoming live performances. With his first tour date only days away, Drake seems to be easing into performance mode in a relaxed and playful manner.

The Anita Max Wynn Tour Kicks Off

Drake’s Anita Max Wynn Tour officially begins on February 4 in Perth before making stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane and wrapping up in New Zealand. The tour marks his return to Australia, and fans are eagerly awaiting what surprises he has in store.

There’s speculation that Drake might switch up his setlist for the Australian leg of the tour compared to his It’s All A Blur Tour in 2023. Given his deep catalogue of hits and his ability to keep performances fresh, fans are excited to see what he brings to the stage.

New Music on the Horizon?

In addition to preparing for the tour, Drake has been dropping hints about a new project. On January 26, he posted a photo of Toronto’s CN Tower on Instagram with a cryptic caption:

“Love to all the 6’ers. Winter months are the toughest. S–t can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other. Be back in a flash. $$$OON.”

This has fueled speculation that he may be gearing up to release a joint project with PartyNextDoor, rumoured to be titled $$$. PartyNextDoor himself has hinted that the album is nearing completion. In November, he told fans, “Guys, I have one more show on this tour. Then the album is getting finished. That’s all I gotta say.”

With both artists teasing new music, fans hope for an official announcement soon—possibly even during the Australian tour.

Drake’s Unstoppable Momentum

Drake continues to prove why he remains one of the biggest names in music. Whether it’s breaking streaming records, thrilling fans with surprise performances, or teasing new projects, he constantly keeps his audience engaged.

His spontaneous karaoke session in Melbourne was just another example of his ability to connect with fans in unexpected ways. As the Anita Max Wynn Tour kicks off, fans worldwide will watch to see what surprises Drake Australia Tour has in store—both on stage and in the studio.