Drake Declares ‘Drizzy Drake Is Very Much Still Alive’ as He Kicks Off Australia Tour

Drake Declares 'Drizzy Drake Is Very Much Still Alive' as He Kicks Off Australia Tour

Drake Declares ‘Drizzy Drake Is Very Much Still Alive’ as He Kicks Off Australia Tour

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive."
Drake has officially kicked off his highly anticipated Anita Max Wynn Tour in Australia, and he made sure to leave fans with a powerful statement. During the first stop in Perth on February 4, the Toronto rapper closed out his performance with a message that resonated with the crowd:

“My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

A Statement With a Deeper Meaning?

Many fans speculate that Drake’s closing words could be his way of responding to a turbulent 2024 and his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. The rap battle between the two intensified last year, and Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” took home five Grammy Awards over the weekend, a significant win for Lamar. Drake’s declaration in Perth may serve as a reminder that despite any setbacks, he remains one of the most dominant forces in hip-hop.

 

Beyond his words, Drake’s fashion choice for the night also grabbed attention. The rapper was seen wearing a Drake hoodie riddled with holes, which some fans believed symbolized resilience. One Instagram user commented, “They emptied the clip, but he’s still standing.”

Classic Entrance and Iconic Tracks

Drake maintained his signature tour entrance, walking through the crowd to reach the stage. Fan videos captured him moving with his security team while the instrumental “Over My Dead Body” played in the background, wearing the bullet-hole Drake hoodie. Given the context of his recent industry battles, this song choice seemed intentional.

The Anita Max Wynn Tour marks Drake’s first return to Australia since 2017, and fans were eager to see him live after years of anticipation. His setlist included some of his biggest hits, from early classics to recent chart-toppers, proving why he remains at the top of the rap game.

What’s Next for Drake on Tour?

The Anita Max Wynn Tour continues with another show in Perth on February 5 before heading to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland, New Zealand.

Drake is expected to bring his high-energy performances and signature crowd engagement to each stop, further solidifying his global star power.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Grammy Awards, But is it Just a Petty Victory Over Drake?

As the tour unfolds, fans will watch closely to see if Drake addresses his Grammy snub, his ongoing rap feud, or if he continues letting his music do the talking. Regardless, one thing is clear—Drizzy Drake is still here, and he’s not backing down.

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action


