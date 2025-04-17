Drake Escalates Legal Battle Against Universal Music Group Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Drake has filed an explosive amended complaint in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), now accusing the label of actively promoting Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” through high-profile platforms like the Grammy Awards with over 15 million over and the Super Bowl Halftime Show with over 133 million viewers— with the intent, he says, of destroying his reputation. Drake’s lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, Partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, issued the following statement:

“Drake’s amended complaint makes an already strong case stronger. UMG’s PR “spin” and failed efforts to avoid discovery cannot suppress the facts and the truth. With discovery now moving forward, Drake will expose the evidence of UMG’s misconduct, and UMG will be held accountable for the consequences of its ill-conceived decisions.”

Originally filed in January, the lawsuit centred on claims that Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics and visuals in “Not Like Us” — including allegations of sexual misconduct and a music video referencing Drake’s Toronto home — constituted a false and dangerous attack. But with the amended filing, Drake expands his argument to include UMG’s alleged complicity in broadcasting and amplifying those messages to millions of viewers.

Super Bowl as “Character Assassination”

Drake’s legal team calls Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, seen by over 133 million people, a “coordinated character assassination.” The complaint claims that many viewers, including children, had never heard the song before and were now exposed to defamatory allegations. Interestingly, the version performed at the Super Bowl had omitted the term “pedophile” from the lyrics. Drake’s team suggests this was done under pressure from broadcast standards, implying the word’s removal was an acknowledgement of its defamatory nature. “Nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a ‘certified pedophile,’” the complaint reads.

Grammys, Bots, and Alleged Manipulation

The amended complaint also highlights how “Not Like Us” was played during the 2025 Grammy Awards, where it won Song and Record of the Year. Drake alleges UMG’s support enabled the song to reach millions more viewers and that its executives, including CEO Lucian Grainge, were seen celebrating the moment.

Lucian Grainge is celebrating with Dr. Dre

In a further development, Drake’s legal team, led by Michael Gottlieb, reiterated previous accusations that UMG had used bots to artificially inflate streaming numbers. While earlier filings referenced an anonymous claim made on a DJ Akademiks livestream, the new version provides fewer specifics and instead broadly accuses UMG of being aware of bot use and failing to take action against it.

Drake’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, said the new filing “makes an already strong case stronger” and claimed UMG’s efforts to spin the situation would not prevent the truth from coming out during discovery.

UMG Responds: “Frivolous”

UMG didn’t hold back in its response. In a strongly worded statement, the label described the lawsuit as “absurd” and said Drake was being “misled by his legal representatives.” It cited previous legal moves — including a dropped case in Texas — as evidence of inconsistency and desperation.

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds,” UMG said. The label also warned that discovery could backfire on Drake, who now faces the possibility of having to turn over personal communications and internal materials.

Now What?

The lawsuit is moving forward in New York, with a hearing to dismiss the case scheduled for June 30. In the meantime, discovery will proceed, allowing both parties to begin requesting documents and records, including those related to Kendrick Lamar’s contracts, incentives, and UMG’s internal decision-making processes.

What began as a lyrical feud has now evolved into one of the most high-stakes legal battles in hip-hop history — one that may soon reveal the music industry’s most private inner workings.