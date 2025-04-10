Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake vs. UMG: Trial Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Set – No Settlement in Sight

Drake vs. UMG: Trial Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Set - No Settlement in Sight

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake vs. UMG: Trial Over Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Set – No Settlement in Sight

Sound Plunge
Published on

The legal battle between global rap icon Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) is heating up, with court documents revealing that “settlement discussions have not taken place.” The lawsuit centres on Kendrick Lamar’s explosive Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us,” which Drake alleges contains defamatory statements. The high-profile case is set for a jury trial in New York, projected to last approximately three weeks.

The Origins of the Feud

The tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in May 2024 when Lamar dropped “Not Like Us.” The track includes scathing lyrics branding Drake a “certified pedophile” and suggesting he belongs on “neighborhood watch.” The Compton rapper further fanned the flames with a memorable performance of the track at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, where he smiled knowingly at the camera as he delivered the line, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young.”

Although the more explicit lyric was censored from the televised version, the Super Bowl broadcast reached an estimated 127.7 million viewers—making it the most-watched in television history and massively amplifying the song’s impact.

Drake Claims Real Harm

Drake’s legal team argues that Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics were not taken as mere artistic expression but were interpreted as factual assertions by millions of listeners. In legal filings, the rapper’s attorneys state that “millions of people, all over the world, did understand [the song] as a factual assertion that [Drake] is a pedophile.”

Further, they claim UMG continued to promote the track even after Drake’s home was targeted by a gunman and his businesses were vandalized. Despite being made aware of the “falsity of the allegations” and their dangerous consequences, UMG allegedly persisted in supporting the song’s distribution and marketing.

Drake Wins Legal Battle to Access Kendrick Lamar’s Universal Contracts in ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

UMG Fires Back

UMG, which distributes Kendrick Lamar’s music, has dismissed the lawsuit as an overreaction from an artist on the losing end of a rap feud, ignoring Kendrick’s assertion in the lyrics calling Drake is a Pedophile. In a prior statement, the label said Drake simply “lost a rap battle that he provoked” and is now “suing his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

This tension has created a rare scenario where one of the world’s biggest artists is in a legal standoff with the very company that distributes his music.

Rap Battle Goes Visual

Drake, never one to stay quiet, recently released a new music video for his single “Nokia,” which fans believe is a veiled response to Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The black-and-white visuals, aerial shots, and choreography have all been compared to elements in Kendrick Lamar’s video.

“Drake gotta be trolling Kendrick for sure,” one fan posted online, highlighting similarities that hint at a deeper back-and-forth through music and imagery.

A Case That Could Reshape Music Industry Dynamics

As this lawsuit unfolds, the outcome could set a precedent for how record labels handle controversial content from feuding artists—especially when claims veer into potentially defamatory territory. With a trial looming and no sign of compromise, the Drake vs. UMG saga is poised to become one of the most consequential music industry legal battles in recent years.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by LA Police, Booked for Attempted Murder: A Detailed Look Jillian Lauren—wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner Los Angeles Police

Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by LA Police, Booked for Attempted Murder: A Detailed Look
By April 10, 2025
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
By April 10, 2025
Chennai Court Recalls Warrant Against ideaForge CFO Vipul Joshi in Cybercrime Case Ankit Mehta Rahul Singh Somil Gautam

Chennai Court Recalls Warrant Against ideaForge CFO Vipul Joshi in Cybercrime Case
By April 9, 2025
Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Says Writer Shawn Levy Jonathan Tropper Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy

Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Might Arrive Sooner Than Expected, Says Writer
By April 10, 2025
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market Singapore Based SWC Global Nitin Kalra Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market
By April 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

NBA

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
To Top
Loading...