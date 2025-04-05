Judge Declines to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Social Media Posts

In a closely watched case, Judge Reese Whitaker of the Fulton County Superior Court has declined to revoke rapper Young Thug’s probation following accusations from Georgia prosecutors that his social media posts violated its terms. The judge ruled that the posts did not meet the threshold for a probation violation but advised the artist to “exercise restraint regarding certain topics.”

The Controversial Post

Prosecutors filed a motion earlier this week, claiming that Young Thug—real name Jeffery Lamar Williams—violated his probation by sharing a post on X that targeted Marissa Viverito, an Atlanta Police Department investigator involved in an ongoing gang-related trial. The post included a photo of Viverito with the caption: “Biggest liar in the DA office.”

The court had previously ruled that Viverito’s image should not be shown publicly while she testified. Prosecutors argue that Thug’s post, which followed a similar one by a known blogger, helped amplify the violation of that court order.

Escalation and Threats

According to the prosecution, Thug’s post contributed to a dangerous situation. In the aftermath, both Viverito’s and her parents’ home addresses were publicly posted online. Some users even issued violent threats, including one that read, “If the hate is really real, then pull up to her mama crib…” Another user threatened District Attorney Fani Willis, saying they would “personally make sure” she was assassinated. Though prosecutors did not accuse Young Thug of directly inciting these threats, they claimed his actions created an unsafe environment and compromised the integrity of judicial proceedings.

Young Thug’s Response

Thug defended himself in a post on X shortly after the motion was filed, stating, “I don’t make threats to people. I’m a good person. I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 3, 2025

His attorney, Brian Steel, also dismissed the motion as unfounded, asserting, “This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition.”

Background: The RICO Case

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022 as part of a high-profile RICO case involving 28 individuals, all alleged to be associated with a street gang. After spending over two years in jail, Young Thug was released in October 2024 following a guilty plea in the RICO case. He was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation. While Judge Whitaker’s ruling allows Thug to remain on probation, it sends a clear message about the responsibility that comes with influence, especially during legal proceedings. Though not found in violation this time, any further incidents could lead to more serious consequences.

Young Thug’s legal journey is far from over—and his every move, both in court and online, will continue to be watched closely.