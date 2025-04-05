Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Judge Declines to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Social Media Posts

Judge Declines to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Social Media Posts Marissa Viverito RICO Case Brian Steel

Hip Hop/ Rap

Judge Declines to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Social Media Posts

Sound Plunge
Published on

In a closely watched case, Judge Reese Whitaker of the Fulton County Superior Court has declined to revoke rapper Young Thug’s probation following accusations from Georgia prosecutors that his social media posts violated its terms. The judge ruled that the posts did not meet the threshold for a probation violation but advised the artist to “exercise restraint regarding certain topics.”

The Controversial Post

Prosecutors filed a motion earlier this week, claiming that Young Thug—real name Jeffery Lamar Williams—violated his probation by sharing a post on X  that targeted Marissa Viverito, an Atlanta Police Department investigator involved in an ongoing gang-related trial. The post included a photo of Viverito with the caption: “Biggest liar in the DA office.”

The court had previously ruled that Viverito’s image should not be shown publicly while she testified. Prosecutors argue that Thug’s post, which followed a similar one by a known blogger, helped amplify the violation of that court order.

Escalation and Threats

According to the prosecution, Thug’s post contributed to a dangerous situation. In the aftermath, both Viverito’s and her parents’ home addresses were publicly posted online. Some users even issued violent threats, including one that read, “If the hate is really real, then pull up to her mama crib…” Another user threatened District Attorney Fani Willis, saying they would “personally make sure” she was assassinated. Though prosecutors did not accuse Young Thug of directly inciting these threats, they claimed his actions created an unsafe environment and compromised the integrity of judicial proceedings.

Young Thug Released from Jail After Plea Deal: Hip-Hop Community Reacts to His Return

Young Thug’s Response

Thug defended himself in a post on X shortly after the motion was filed, stating, “I don’t make threats to people. I’m a good person. I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love.”

His attorney, Brian Steel, also dismissed the motion as unfounded, asserting, “This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition.”

Background: The RICO Case

Young Thug was arrested in May 2022 as part of a high-profile RICO case involving 28 individuals, all alleged to be associated with a street gang. After spending over two years in jail, Young Thug was released in October 2024 following a guilty plea in the RICO case. He was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation. While Judge Whitaker’s ruling allows Thug to remain on probation, it sends a clear message about the responsibility that comes with influence, especially during legal proceedings. Though not found in violation this time, any further incidents could lead to more serious consequences.

Young Thug’s legal journey is far from over—and his every move, both in court and online, will continue to be watched closely.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge DOGE

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge
By April 5, 2025
Marine Le Pen’s Conviction is is it a Far-Right War Cry? far-right National Rally (RN) party Jordan Bardella Donald Trump Elon Musk

Marine Le Pen’s Conviction is is it a Far-Right War Cry?
By April 4, 2025
Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date Benny Safdie MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr Good Time and Uncut Gems

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Sets Fall 2025 Release Date
By April 4, 2025
Sunburn Summer Fest Set to Light Up Shillong and Bengaluru with EDM Giants Dimitri Vegas DubVision and Third Party Siana Catherine, Gary Daniel, Reuel Roy, Quills, and DJ Adrian DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Vini Vici

Sunburn Summer Fest Set to Light Up Shillong, Bengaluru with DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Vini Vici
By April 5, 2025
Ben Affleck Returns in Action-Packed ‘The Accountant 2’: “The Character Never Left Me” director Gavin O’Connor and cast members Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Ben Affleck Returns in Action-Packed ‘The Accountant 2’: “The Character Never Left Me”
By April 5, 2025
James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor James Gunn and Peter Safran Krypto

James Gunn Unveils ‘Superman’ Footage Ahead of Marvel’s CinemaCon Presentation
By April 4, 2025
KTM Financial Turmoil, BMW Eyes Acquisition as Bajaj Auto Infuses €50 million MotoGP CFMoto

KTM Financial Turmoil, BMW Eyes Acquisition as Bajaj Auto Infuses €50 million
By April 5, 2025
Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge DOGE

Jeremy Clarkson Mocks Elon Musk Amid Global Tesla Vandalism Surge
By April 5, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Artificial Intelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Raises AI Extinction Risk to 20% as Technology Advances Rapidly
By April 4, 2025
New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom's Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!

New games Like Mario Kart World, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 coming to Nintendo Switch 2!
By April 3, 2025
Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive Sony PlayStation Microsoft xBox

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World Are So Expensive
By April 3, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal

Elon Musk Sells X to xAI in a $33 Billion Deal
By March 29, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral S-quire Doin That

Hip Hop/ Rap

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
To Top
Loading...