Young Thug Returns With Bold New Album ‘UY Scuti’: Stream It Now

Nearly a year after his release from jail in October 2024, Young Thug has finally broken his silence with music. His long-delayed and highly anticipated album, UY Scuti, officially dropped on Friday, September 26, 2025, marking a new chapter for the Atlanta rap icon. The project has already ignited buzz across streaming platforms, as fans dissect its lyrics for insight into Thugger’s turbulent past year.

Setting the Stage With Star-Studded Singles

Thug began teasing UY Scuti months ago, first with the Future-assisted single “Money on Money” in April, a hard-hitting anthem that signaled his reentry into the rap scene. He followed up earlier in September with “Miss My Dogs,” a vulnerable track in which he apologized and addressed key figures in his life — including girlfriend Mariah the Scientist, Drake, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Future and Lil Baby. These singles offered fans glimpses of both contrition and bravado, setting the tone for the album’s narrative.







Delays, Dedications and Big Ambitions

Originally rumored for release in May and then June, UY Scuti faced multiple delays before landing on September 26. Thugger publicly pivoted from a September 19 drop to avoid overshadowing Cardi B’s album Am I the Drama?, tweeting, “Y’all know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies’ day.” Cardi B responded with encouragement: “And you better step next week … you got this, you know this!!” The exchange highlighted a rare moment of mutual respect in the competitive rap arena.

In an April interview with GQ, Young Thug explained the album’s cosmic title: “I just feel big, you know. The name of my album UY Scuti. I feel like I’m one of the biggest stars. I did a lot — founding this culture, the new rap game that’s happening right now. I’m out of this world. Not like God, though.”

Beyond the Music: Loyalty and Legacy

Even as his album was about to drop, Young Thug was spotted at the Los Angeles federal courthouse on September 24 supporting his friend Metro Boomin, who is facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit. The appearance underscored Thugger’s loyalty and his continued presence in hip-hop’s inner circle.

With UY Scuti, Young Thug reasserts himself not only as a chart-topping artist but as a central architect of modern rap. Fans can now stream the full album and decide for themselves if it lives up to its cosmic billing.