Young Thug Breaks Silence on Jail-Call Leaks, Reveals Drake’s Advice: “F*** ’Em, Drop That Music”

Young Thug Breaks Silence on Jail-Call Leaks, Reveals Drake's Advice: "F*** 'Em, Drop That Music"

Young Thug Breaks Silence on Jail-Call Leaks, Reveals Drake’s Advice: “F*** ’Em, Drop That Music”

Nearly 11 months after securing his release in the high-profile YSL RICO trial, Young Thug is letting his music do the talking, the Atlanta rapper dropped his long-awaited album UY SCUTI, marking his first full-length project since his plea deal and his first chance to address swirling rumors on his own terms.

The rollout hasn’t been without turbulence. In recent months, a series of leaked jail phone calls — some featuring negative comments about his peers — has muddied his reputation and fueled speculation about beef across the hip-hop world.



Drake’s Text of Support

In a new interview on The Pivot Podcast, Thugger revealed that not everyone abandoned him during the storm. Drake, a longtime collaborator, doubled down on their friendship even as the leaks circulated.

“Drake, the jail phones — all that s*** came out, Drake text me, ‘Na, I love you. F ’em. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk,” Young Thug recalled.

While Drizzy is noticeably absent from UY SCUTI’s guest list after contributing to Young Thug’s 2023 Business Is Business album, the rapper insists their bond is intact. Drake even earned an apology shout-out in Thug’s recent single “Miss My Dogs.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pivot Podcast (@thepivot)

Loyalty Amid Controversy

Young Thug also credited Lil Baby and 21 Savage as two other artists who never wavered. “They the realest people I ever met,” he said. “This s*** showed me who’s real and who’s not. I had new plans with all those people included. The ones who switched up? That’s on them.”

The comments are significant because leaked calls had featured Young Thug critiquing Drake’s treatment of Metro Boomin following the producer’s mother’s death. Despite speculation about a rift, Thug emphasized that the experience ultimately strengthened his circle.

For now, Young Thug appears intent on moving past the drama. UY SCUTI arrives stacked with high-profile features, including Future on “Money On Money,” while capturing the defiant spirit of an artist who has weathered public scrutiny and legal turmoil.

As hip-hop fans dissect his lyrics and look for hidden references to the leaks, Young Thug’s message is clear: let the music speak louder than the headlines.

