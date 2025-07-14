Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kanye “Ye” West Faces Fan Fury After Rain-Drenched, Chaotic Shanghai Concert Goes Off the Rails

Kanye “Ye” West Faces Fan Fury After Rain-Drenched, Chaotic Shanghai Concert Goes Off the Rails Kanye West WW3 Bully Donda

Gigs

Kanye “Ye” West Faces Fan Fury After Rain-Drenched, Chaotic Shanghai Concert Goes Off the Rails

Sound Plunge
Published on

Kanye West, aka Ye, ‘s much-hyped return to the stage ended in disarray on Friday night, as his Shanghai Stadium performance was plagued by torrential rain, major technical issues, and thousands of angry fans chanting for refunds. Despite being billed as an “immersive, genre-defying experience,” Kanye West’s July 12 concert spiraled into chaos — a stormy kickoff to the rapper’s global promotional tour for his upcoming album Bully.

According to state-backed Global Times, the concert was designed to be an audio-visual spectacle. Fans paid between 980 yuan ($135) and 2,680 yuan ($375) for tickets to witness the global icon perform live, but what they got was an underwhelming and frustrating experience.



Late Arrival, Soaked Crowd, Refund Chants

Kanye West showed up over 40 minutes late for the Shanghai show, as rain drenched the open-roof venue and tensions mounted. By the time the rapper finally took the stage — alone, clad in black leather pants and a gray hoodie emblazoned with “China” — the crowd had already started chanting demands for refunds.

The show attempted to evoke the dark, minimalist aesthetic of Kanye West’s Donda era, with massive projections and fog machines trying to compensate for a sparse stage setup. But even these visuals couldn’t salvage the night, as sound issues and uneven production left fans both confused and disappointed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soundcity Africa (@soundcityafrica)

A Tale of Two Kanye West: Passion vs. Defeat

Clips circulating online show a visibly conflicted Kanye West: in some moments, giving it his all with wild gesturing and emotional delivery; in others, appearing despondent, even walking off the stage mid-song during his single Losing Your Mind.

The scene quickly went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin, with hashtags like “KanyeRainMess” trending. Some fans defended the rapper, blaming the storm for the incident at the Shanghai show. Others were less forgiving, calling it a “cash grab” from an artist whose brand is floundering in the West.

Kanye West Releases New Album ‘Bully’ Through Film Featuring Son Saint

Controversy Still Shadows Kanye West’s Comeback

The Shanghai show was Kanye West’s first major solo concert in China since his highly polarising 2024 Haikou listening party, and the global backlash he received after announcing a series of controversial singles. These included WW3, which featured Nazi iconography, and Heil Hitler, which critics condemned as beyond provocative.

Despite this, the market in China has proven unusually receptive, offering Kanye West both enthusiastic fans and profitable venues. But Friday night’s performance may now threaten that fragile goodwill.

As Kanye West prepares to release Bully, his 13th studio album, the Shanghai disaster signals a bumpy road ahead. The rapper may have sold out the venue, but if fan reactions are any measure, Kanye West’s global comeback is on thin ice — or in this case, standing in a flooded stadium, 40 minutes late.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake
By July 14, 2025
Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls” Pusha T Malice Swag Kendrick lamar Let God Sort Em Out

Justin Bieber Sparks Online Firestorm After Dissing Clipse Fans as “Bitter Grown Men Who Collect Kaws Dolls”
By July 14, 2025
Southend Airport Rocked by Plane Crash: Cause Unknown, Casualties Still Unconfirmed London Plane Crash

Southend Airport Rocked by Plane Crash: Cause Unknown, Casualties Still Unconfirmed
By July 14, 2025
Remo Fernandes Cancels UK-Goan Festival Concert Due to Emergency Brain Surgery Uk Goa

Remo Fernandes Cancels UK-Goan Festival Concert Due to Emergency Brain Surgery
By July 14, 2025
New “Eden” Trailer and Poster Drop: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney & Jude Law Bring Chaos to Paradise

New “Eden” Trailer and Poster Drop: Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney & Jude Law Bring Chaos to Paradise
By July 14, 2025
Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie
By July 14, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...