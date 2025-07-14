Kanye “Ye” West Faces Fan Fury After Rain-Drenched, Chaotic Shanghai Concert Goes Off the Rails

Kanye West, aka Ye, ‘s much-hyped return to the stage ended in disarray on Friday night, as his Shanghai Stadium performance was plagued by torrential rain, major technical issues, and thousands of angry fans chanting for refunds. Despite being billed as an “immersive, genre-defying experience,” Kanye West’s July 12 concert spiraled into chaos — a stormy kickoff to the rapper’s global promotional tour for his upcoming album Bully.

According to state-backed Global Times, the concert was designed to be an audio-visual spectacle. Fans paid between 980 yuan ($135) and 2,680 yuan ($375) for tickets to witness the global icon perform live, but what they got was an underwhelming and frustrating experience.







Late Arrival, Soaked Crowd, Refund Chants

Kanye West showed up over 40 minutes late for the Shanghai show, as rain drenched the open-roof venue and tensions mounted. By the time the rapper finally took the stage — alone, clad in black leather pants and a gray hoodie emblazoned with “China” — the crowd had already started chanting demands for refunds.

The show attempted to evoke the dark, minimalist aesthetic of Kanye West’s Donda era, with massive projections and fog machines trying to compensate for a sparse stage setup. But even these visuals couldn’t salvage the night, as sound issues and uneven production left fans both confused and disappointed.

A Tale of Two Kanye West: Passion vs. Defeat

Clips circulating online show a visibly conflicted Kanye West: in some moments, giving it his all with wild gesturing and emotional delivery; in others, appearing despondent, even walking off the stage mid-song during his single Losing Your Mind.

The scene quickly went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin, with hashtags like “KanyeRainMess” trending. Some fans defended the rapper, blaming the storm for the incident at the Shanghai show. Others were less forgiving, calling it a “cash grab” from an artist whose brand is floundering in the West.

Controversy Still Shadows Kanye West’s Comeback

The Shanghai show was Kanye West’s first major solo concert in China since his highly polarising 2024 Haikou listening party, and the global backlash he received after announcing a series of controversial singles. These included WW3, which featured Nazi iconography, and Heil Hitler, which critics condemned as beyond provocative.

Despite this, the market in China has proven unusually receptive, offering Kanye West both enthusiastic fans and profitable venues. But Friday night’s performance may now threaten that fragile goodwill.

As Kanye West prepares to release Bully, his 13th studio album, the Shanghai disaster signals a bumpy road ahead. The rapper may have sold out the venue, but if fan reactions are any measure, Kanye West’s global comeback is on thin ice — or in this case, standing in a flooded stadium, 40 minutes late.