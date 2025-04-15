E! News
Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”
Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X gave fans a shock on Monday night, sharing a vulnerable video from a hospital bed in which he revealed a sudden and unexpected health scare: the loss of movement on the right side of his face. The 26-year-old rapper, known for his boundary-pushing creativity and candid presence on social media, posted the video on Instagram, visibly concerned as he attempted to smile. Clad in a hospital gown and a colourful Von Dutch cap, Lil Nas X pointed out the frightening development to his 10.4 million followers.
“This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he said, demonstrating his limited facial movement while holding his jaw. “It’s like what the f—. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f—. Ah! Oh my God.”
He captioned the clip with a teary-eyed emoji and the message: “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭.”
Fans and Celebs Share Concern and Support
The post sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actress Taraji P. Henson commented, “Get well baby 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” while comedian Wanda Sykes wrote, “Get well love. Sometimes, your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up..”
In a follow-up Instagram Stories post, Lil Nas X offered a closer look at both sides of his face. Though laughing, he appeared aware of the seriousness, writing over the video, “I’m so cooked 😭😭.”
Despite the scare, Lil Nas X made it a point to reassure fans that he’s doing alright. Later posts on Instagram Stories showed him in relatively good spirits, even making light of his condition.
“Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” he wrote, before joking, “Sake Ur a– for me instead!”
He also shared a selfie from his hospital bed, saying, “Imma look funny for a lil but but that’s it 😭😭.”
While fans are still waiting on an official update or diagnosis, it’s clear the star is determined to maintain his signature humour and positivity, even in the face of a health concern.
Pushing Through with Positivity and Authenticity
This health episode comes as Lil Nas X promotes his new EP, Days Before Dreamboy, which dropped last month. In a recent interview at the GLAAD Media Awards, the rapper emphasized his desire to be more authentic and self-directed during this new era of his career.
As fans wait for more news, one thing’s for sure—Lil Nas X isn’t letting this setback slow him down. From the hospital bed to the stage, he continues to live life on his terms, keeping it real every step of the way.
