Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: "Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face"

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face” Days Before Dreamboy

Lil Nas X Reveals Health Scare from Hospital Bed: “Lost Control of the Right Side of My Face”

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X gave fans a shock on Monday night, sharing a vulnerable video from a hospital bed in which he revealed a sudden and unexpected health scare: the loss of movement on the right side of his face. The 26-year-old rapper, known for his boundary-pushing creativity and candid presence on social media, posted the video on Instagram, visibly concerned as he attempted to smile. Clad in a hospital gown and a colourful Von Dutch cap, Lil Nas X pointed out the frightening development to his 10.4 million followers.

“This is me doing a full smile right now, by the way,” he said, demonstrating his limited facial movement while holding his jaw. “It’s like what the f—. Bro, I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f—. Ah! Oh my God.”

He captioned the clip with a teary-eyed emoji and the message: “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face 😭.”

 

Fans and Celebs Share Concern and Support

The post sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actress Taraji P. Henson commented, “Get well baby 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” while comedian Wanda Sykes wrote, “Get well love. Sometimes, your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up.🩷.”

In a follow-up Instagram Stories post, Lil Nas X offered a closer look at both sides of his face. Though laughing, he appeared aware of the seriousness, writing over the video, “I’m so cooked 😭😭.”

Despite the scare, Lil Nas X made it a point to reassure fans that he’s doing alright. Later posts on Instagram Stories showed him in relatively good spirits, even making light of his condition.

“Guys I am OK!! Stop being sad for me!” he wrote, before joking, “Sake Ur a– for me instead!”

He also shared a selfie from his hospital bed, saying, “Imma look funny for a lil but but that’s it 😭😭.”

While fans are still waiting on an official update or diagnosis, it’s clear the star is determined to maintain his signature humour and positivity, even in the face of a health concern.

 

Pushing Through with Positivity and Authenticity

This health episode comes as Lil Nas X promotes his new EP, Days Before Dreamboy, which dropped last month. In a recent interview at the GLAAD Media Awards, the rapper emphasized his desire to be more authentic and self-directed during this new era of his career.

As fans wait for more news, one thing’s for sure—Lil Nas X isn’t letting this setback slow him down. From the hospital bed to the stage, he continues to live life on his terms, keeping it real every step of the way.

By April 15, 2025
