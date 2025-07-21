Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys 2’ Storms to No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Massive First-Week Sales

Travis Scott has once again proven his chart dominance. The rapper-producer’s highly anticipated collaborative compilation album, Jackboys 2, has officially debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it one of the biggest music stories of the year.

According to Billboard and data from Luminate, Jackboys 2 moved a staggering 232,000 equivalent album units in its debut week, powered by 94.68 million on-demand streams and strong physical and digital sales. Of those units, 72,000 came from streaming-equivalent albums (SEA), while multiple physical versions — including five vinyl variants and a deluxe CD release — contributed significantly to its overall tally.







What’s Inside Jackboys 2?

The follow-up to 2019’s Jackboys, the 2025 edition ups the ante with a 7-track standard release (July 13), an expanded 17-track digital version and a 20-song collector’s edition (dropped July 17)

Jackboys 2 assembles a genre-defying lineup of rap’s biggest and most exciting names, including Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Playboi Carti, Future, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tyla, Kodak Black, SahBabii, Vybz Kartel, GloRilla and Wallie the Sensei.

The album also features Travis Scott’s solo banger “Dumbo”, which has already started making waves on streaming platforms.

Billboard 200 Chart Breakdown

#2 – Swag by Justin Bieber, a surprise drop, earned 163,000 units, including a career-best 198.77 million streams, making it Bieber’s biggest streaming week ever.

#3 – I’m the Problem by Morgan Wallen slides from No. 1 after eight weeks on top, collecting 147,000 units.

#4 – Let God Sort ’Em Out by Clipse marks a triumphant return for the duo after 16 years, debuting with 118,000 units.

#5 – KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack continues to perform strongly in its fourth week, pulling 85,000 units.

The Power of Collaboration and Culture

With Jackboys 2, Travis Scott has doubled down on the collective ethos that made the original Jackboys a success, creating a platform for emerging artists and established stars alike. The album is as much about global soundscapes and diverse voices as it is about Scott’s ability to curate culture — blending trap, drill, dancehall, and melodic rap under one umbrella.

Industry experts attribute the success to Travis Scott’s strategic rollout, use of exclusive formats, and his performance at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, where he debuted some tracks live, creating social buzz and skyrocketing anticipation.

By topping the Billboard 200 in its first week, Travis Scott and his collective have demonstrated the power of collaboration in modern hip-hop and the enduring appeal of curated, multi-artist projects in the streaming era.