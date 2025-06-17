Pusha T Disses Kanye West on New Clipse Track ‘So Be It’: “You Cried in Front of Me”

Pusha T and Kanye West may have once shared a musical brotherhood, but now that bond appears shattered—and Pusha is holding nothing back. On the upcoming Clipse single “So Be It,”, the Virginia rapper spits pointed bars that seem to target his former friend and label boss directly. The track features a scathing verse “You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took ya bitch and ya pride in front of me.”

The bars are being widely interpreted as a direct diss toward Kanye West, whose public unraveling, broken marriage to Kim Kardashian, and controversial online behavior have been tabloid fodder for years. Fans quickly connected the dots between the lyrics and Pusha T’s strained relationship with Kanye West.







Pusha T Breaks Silence on Kanye Fallout: “He’s Showed Me the Weakest Sides of Him”

In the GQ sit-down, Pusha T opened up about why his friendship with Kanye West deteriorated. “He knows I don’t think he’s a man. He knows it. And that’s why we can’t build with each other no more.” According to Pusha, the root of their fallout lies in how Ye handled criticism. “Every issue that he’s having and crying about online right now, I’ve told him distinctly about those things.” He went on to call Kanye “sick” and “weak,” saying: “He’s shown me the weakest sides of him, and he knows how I think of weak people.”

These aren’t just stray comments—they mark a firm closing of the chapter between two titans of hip-hop who once shaped the sound of a generation together under the G.O.O.D. Music banner.

The End of G.O.O.D. Vibes

Pusha T’s comments and verses suggest a final severing of ties from the man who once executive-produced his solo albums and helped deliver classics like Daytona. Though the Clipse frontman acknowledges Kanye West’s undeniable talent, it’s clear the personal toll has outweighed any professional gain.

In a previous Complex interview, Pusha T offered insight into why artists still gravitate toward Kanye West: “There’s a level of musicality and genius-level production that comes with being next to him.”

But for Pusha T, those benefits no longer justify the baggage.

A New Era for Clipse—Without Ye

As Pusha T and Clipse prepare to re-enter the spotlight with new music, “So Be It” seems like a mission statement: Pusha T is reclaiming his voice, cutting ties with toxicity, and proving that loyalty has its limits—even in hip-hop.