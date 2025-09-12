Young Thug Drops Emotional “Man I Miss My Dogs” Ahead of UY SCUTI Album

Atlanta rapper Young Thug has returned to the spotlight with an emotional new single, “Man I Miss My Dogs,” released September 11. The seven-minute track serves as both a public apology and a raw reflection on his fractured relationships during his legal battles. With his long-awaited album UY SCUTI slated for release on September 19, Thugger seems intent on reshaping his narrative.

Apologizing to Mariah The Scientist

The track opens with a direct message to Young Thug’s longtime partner, Mariah The Scientist, who stood by him during his two-year incarceration fighting the YSL RICO case. His lyrics reveal deep vulnerability: fears of losing her to “the internet” and waking up without her beside him. It’s a strikingly personal confession that sets the tone for the rest of the song.







Making Amends with Drake

One of the most notable moments comes when Young Thug addresses Drake, whom he allegedly slighted during a leaked jail phone call. In the track, he clears the air, reaffirming their brotherhood and gratitude: “Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you … came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do.” The words highlight Young Thug’s appreciation for Drake’s support, marking a potential reset in their friendship.

A Plea to Lil Baby and Nod to 21 Savage

Young Thug also reaches out to Lil Baby, lamenting that his calls have gone unanswered. The two were once inseparable collaborators, and this open plea feels like a bid to repair their fractured bond: “WHAM pick up the phone … we for lifers.” Meanwhile, he reassures 21 Savage of their loyalty, calling him a “real one” and urging him not to believe outside narratives.

Future, Gucci Mane, and Beyond

The track doesn’t stop there—Young Thug acknowledges Future and Gucci Mane, weaving together a tapestry of relationships that once defined Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. By openly apologizing and offering respect, the rapper positions “Man I Miss My Dogs” as a healing anthem for his circle and fans alike.

Setting the Stage for UY SCUTI

After months of headlines focused on his legal troubles, leaked phone calls, and fractured alliances, Young Thug seems determined to reclaim control over his story. “Man I Miss My Dogs” is both a reconciliation effort and a preview of the personal themes expected to run through UY SCUTI. With anticipation building for the September 19 release, fans are eager to see whether the project will mark Thugger’s artistic redemption.

For now, one thing is clear: Young Thug is no longer shying away from the fallout—he’s addressing it head-on through music.