Mariah The Scientist Announces 2026 UK Tour Dates for Hearts Sold Separately

Mariah The Scientist Announces 2026 UK Tour Dates for Hearts Sold Separately

Gigs

Mariah The Scientist Announces 2026 UK Tour Dates for Hearts Sold Separately

Sound Plunge
Rising R&B powerhouse Mariah The Scientist has officially announced her highly anticipated 2026 UK and European tour in support of her acclaimed fourth studio album, Hearts Sold Separately. Fans across Britain will get the chance to hear live performances of her latest hits, including Is It a Crime and fan favorite Burning Blue—a track even Rihanna declared her go-to karaoke song.

The announcement comes after Mariah The Scientist’s standout set at London’s All Points East Festival in August 2025, where she proved her star power and cemented her growing international fanbase. Now, she’s returning with her second-ever European tour, promising intimate yet electrifying shows that highlight her signature sound.

UK Tour Dates & Venues

Mariah will perform across three major UK cities in January 2026, with tickets expected to sell fast given her surging popularity:

Wednesday, January 14, 2026 – Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy

Friday, January 15, 2026 – Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy

Sunday, January 17, 2026 – London, UK | O2 Academy Brixton

Her European stops include:

January 12, 2026 – Paris, France

January 20, 2026 – Utrecht, Netherlands

Fans eager to secure their spot should mark their calendars:

Presale tickets go live on September 17, 2025, at 10:00 am.

General sale tickets will be available on September 19, 2025, at 10:00 am.

Tickets will be available through official platforms, with demand expected to be extremely high.

Hearts Sold Separately

Hearts Sold Separately has been praised for its heartfelt songwriting, lush production, and honest storytelling, further cementing Mariah The Scientist’s place as one of R&B’s most exciting voices. The project builds on her breakthrough success with Spread Thin while showcasing artistic growth and a bold new sound.

Young Thug Drops Emotional “Man I Miss My Dogs” Ahead of UY SCUTI Album

The album’s critical acclaim, along with high-profile co-signs from industry icons and festival appearances, has positioned Mariah as an artist destined for global stardom.

Mariah’s live performances are known for blending soulful intimacy with raw emotional power. With setlists likely to span both her new album and earlier fan favorites, the Hearts Sold Separately tour is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about R&B events of 2026.

