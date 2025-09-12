Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Album Announcement

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz have always blurred geographical and cultural lines, but The Mountain pushes that vision further. Recording sessions spanned London, Devon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Varanasi, alongside stints in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Ashgabat, and Damascus.
Sound Plunge
Published on

Gorillaz are back with a major announcement: their new album, The Mountain, will be released on March 20, 2026, via their newly launched KONG label. The 15-track record is shaping up to be one of their most ambitious yet, featuring a staggering lineup of collaborators, genre-blending production, and a truly international scope.

The album’s lead single, “The Happy Dictator” featuring Sparks, is already out, offering fans a first taste of the eclectic soundscape ahead. True to Gorillaz fashion, the project weaves together a colorful cast of guest artists spanning continents and styles.



Among the confirmed collaborators are Yasiin Bey, Omar Souleyman, Johnny Marr, IDLES, Gruff Rhys,  Anoushka Shankar, Bizarrap, Paul Simonon, and Black Thought. Adding to the depth, The Mountain also includes posthumous appearances from icons like Bobby Womack, Tony Allen, Mark E. Smith, Proof, Dave Jolicoeur, and actor Dennis Hopper.

Gorillaz New Album 'The Mountain' aka Parvat in Hindi

Gorillaz’s New Album ‘The Mountain’ aka Parvat in Hindi

Recorded Across the World

Gorillaz have always blurred geographical and cultural lines, but The Mountain pushes that vision further. Recording sessions spanned London, Devon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Varanasi, alongside stints in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Ashgabat, and Damascus.

The album incorporates **five languages—Arabic, English, Hindi, Spanish, and Yoruba—**underscoring its commitment to being a true global project. Animated drummer Russel Hobbs described it as “a musical meditation infused with light. A journey of the soul, with beats.”

The visual side of the album is just as ambitious. According to early reports, the artwork will be available not only as a standard cover but also as a book and a collection of 12×12 prints, depicting Gorillaz members 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle working on the project during their time in India.

Gorillaz Label - Kong

Gorillaz Label – Kong

The Mountain Tour: UK & Ireland Dates

To support the album, Gorillaz will embark on “The Mountain Tour” across the UK and Ireland. The run kicks off at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on March 21, 2026, and includes major stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin, and Cardiff, before culminating in their first-ever stadium headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, 2026.

Sparks will join as special guests, along with rising Argentine star Trueno on select dates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

The Beginning of a New Era

For Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s iconic band, The Mountain represents not only their ninth studio album but also the start of a new independent chapter under KONG Records. With its massive roster of collaborators, boundary-pushing production, and a worldwide tour, Gorillaz are once again proving that they remain one of the most innovative projects in modern music.

Fans can expect The Mountain to be a bold, genre-defying journey—one that lives up to Gorillaz’s reputation for turning pop culture into something strange, global, and unforgettable.

  • Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
  • Gorillaz New Album 'The Mountain' aka Parvat in Hindi
  • Gorillaz Label - Kong
  • Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
  • Gorillaz New Album 'The Mountain' aka Parvat in Hindi
  • Gorillaz Label - Kong

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Announcement

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
By September 12, 2025
Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”

Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”
By September 12, 2025
DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future
By September 13, 2025
Mario Goes Galactic Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel Chris Pratt Jack Black Super Mario Bros Nintendo

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
By September 13, 2025
The Long Walk Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship

The Long Walk : Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship
By September 13, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Mario Goes Galactic Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel Chris Pratt Jack Black Super Mario Bros Nintendo

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
By September 13, 2025
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced: New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed
By September 12, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...