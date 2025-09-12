Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz have always blurred geographical and cultural lines, but The Mountain pushes that vision further. Recording sessions spanned London, Devon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Varanasi, alongside stints in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Ashgabat, and Damascus.

Gorillaz are back with a major announcement: their new album, The Mountain, will be released on March 20, 2026, via their newly launched KONG label. The 15-track record is shaping up to be one of their most ambitious yet, featuring a staggering lineup of collaborators, genre-blending production, and a truly international scope.

The album's lead single, "The Happy Dictator" featuring Sparks, is already out, offering fans a first taste of the eclectic soundscape ahead. True to Gorillaz fashion, the project weaves together a colorful cast of guest artists spanning continents and styles.







Among the confirmed collaborators are Yasiin Bey, Omar Souleyman, Johnny Marr, IDLES, Gruff Rhys, Anoushka Shankar, Bizarrap, Paul Simonon, and Black Thought. Adding to the depth, The Mountain also includes posthumous appearances from icons like Bobby Womack, Tony Allen, Mark E. Smith, Proof, Dave Jolicoeur, and actor Dennis Hopper.

Recorded Across the World

Gorillaz have always blurred geographical and cultural lines, but The Mountain pushes that vision further. Recording sessions spanned London, Devon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Varanasi, alongside stints in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Ashgabat, and Damascus.

The album incorporates **five languages—Arabic, English, Hindi, Spanish, and Yoruba—**underscoring its commitment to being a true global project. Animated drummer Russel Hobbs described it as “a musical meditation infused with light. A journey of the soul, with beats.”

The visual side of the album is just as ambitious. According to early reports, the artwork will be available not only as a standard cover but also as a book and a collection of 12×12 prints, depicting Gorillaz members 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Russel Hobbs, and Noodle working on the project during their time in India.

The Mountain Tour: UK & Ireland Dates

To support the album, Gorillaz will embark on “The Mountain Tour” across the UK and Ireland. The run kicks off at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on March 21, 2026, and includes major stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin, and Cardiff, before culminating in their first-ever stadium headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, 2026.

Sparks will join as special guests, along with rising Argentine star Trueno on select dates.

The Beginning of a New Era

For Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s iconic band, The Mountain represents not only their ninth studio album but also the start of a new independent chapter under KONG Records. With its massive roster of collaborators, boundary-pushing production, and a worldwide tour, Gorillaz are once again proving that they remain one of the most innovative projects in modern music.

Fans can expect The Mountain to be a bold, genre-defying journey—one that lives up to Gorillaz’s reputation for turning pop culture into something strange, global, and unforgettable.