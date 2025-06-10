Connect with us

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Share Romantic Balcony Kiss, Confirming Relationship Rumors

 After months of swirling rumors, pop superstar Billie Eilish and former Nickelodeon heartthrob Nat Wolff appear to have confirmed their romance — and they did it in the most cinematic way possible.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning artist and the Paper Towns actor were spotted in Venice, Italy, where they shared a passionate kiss on a balcony, followed by a champagne toast. The intimate moment, captured by photographers, seemed to be a soft launch of their previously unconfirmed relationship.

Speculation about the couple began late last year when popular gossip account Deuxmoi cited anonymous sources claiming that Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were “100% a couple.” While neither star commented on the rumors, their closeness during Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour only intensified public interest.



Adding fuel to the fire, Nat Wolff and his younger brother Alex Wolff—famous for their The Naked Brothers Band days—served as an opening act on Billie Eilish’s 2024 tour, marking a full-circle moment for fans of early 2000s Nickelodeon and Gen Z pop culture alike.

Nat Wolff, now 29, rose to fame as a child star on The Naked Brothers Band, a mockumentary-style musical comedy that showcased his songwriting skills and on-screen charisma. Following Nickelodeon, Nat transitioned into a successful acting career, starring in a range of indie films and major studio releases, including The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Netflix’s Death Note. His eclectic resume and musical background made him a natural collaborator—and eventually, it seems, companion—for Eilish.

Billie Eilish, 23, has always kept her personal life under tight wraps. But this rare public display of affection with Wolff suggests she’s ready to embrace this chapter more openly. Fans have long admired her authenticity and emotional depth, and her choice to share a moment so vulnerable—albeit quietly and overseas—resonated across social media.

Billie Eilish Dominates the 2025 AMAs—Snubbed Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Eminem, Twenty One Pilots Win

While neither Eilish nor Wolff has officially commented on the relationship, their balcony kiss in Venice felt like more than just a fleeting holiday moment—it looked like a deliberate soft confirmation of a bond that’s been building in the background.

Fans online were quick to react, with many expressing excitement at the unexpected pairing. “Never thought I’d see Billie Eilish with a Nickelodeon star, but I’m here for it,” one user posted. Others praised the couple for keeping things low-key and choosing a picturesque European setting for their semi-public debut.

As Billie Eilish continues her global tour and Nat Wolff eyes upcoming film projects, it’s safe to say this pairing has become one of 2025’s most talked-about celebrity stories.


