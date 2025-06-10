Kanye West Quietly Changes Name Again — Officially Now “Ye Ye” in New Legal Filings

Kanye West, the ever-evolving music and fashion mogul, is back in the headlines—this time for quietly changing his legal name once again. The artist formerly known as Kanye West—and then simply as Ye—has now adopted a new moniker: Ye Ye.

According to newly surfaced business filings, official paperwork lists “Ye Ye” as a managing member or principal across several of Kanye West’s companies. These include Yeezy Apparel, Getting Out Our Dreams Inc., and Yeezy Record Label, LLC. The documents were filed in California by his CFO, Hussain Lalani, and signal another intentional step in West’s long-running campaign to reinvent and redefine his public identity.

The artist himself has yet to comment publicly on the change, making the revelation even more mysterious. As of now, no social media posts, press statements, or interviews have referenced the name switch, which is already appearing on formal corporate records.







This isn’t the first time Kanye West has altered his name in a bid to reshape how the world sees him. In 2018, he declared on X (formerly Twitter), “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” coinciding with the release of his Wyoming album Ye. In 2021, he made the transition official through the courts, citing “personal reasons” for the name change, which was approved by a judge.

Earlier in 2025, Kanye West tweeted that he was leaving behind his old social media handle @kanyewest, reaffirming that he no longer identifies with the name that built his empire. In a controversial 2024 letter from his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, media outlets and streaming platforms were formally asked to stop referring to him as “Kanye West,” calling it his “slave name.”

So what’s behind this new iteration—Ye Ye?

That remains unclear. Some fans are speculating it could be a new artistic phase, a religious nod, or simply another layer of the artist’s ongoing branding evolution. Others believe it’s a deliberate push to further distance himself from past controversies tied to the “Kanye West” name.

While the official explanation remains under wraps, he continues to shape his legacy on his own terms—legally, publicly, and symbolically.

With no signs of slowing down, the rapper latest move is yet another reminder that in his world, identity is fluid, intentional, and always headline-worthy. Whether it’s through music, fashion, or name changes, the artist formerly known as Kanye West keeps finding ways to command attention, without saying a word.