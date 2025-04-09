Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake Surpasses The Beatles for Longest Billboard 200 Run in Music History

Drake Surpasses The Beatles for Longest Billboard 200 Run in Music History

Billboard

Drake Surpasses The Beatles for Longest Billboard 200 Run in Music History

Sound Plunge
Published on

In yet another record-breaking milestone, Canadian rapper and global music icon Drake has officially dethroned The Beatles to become the artist with the most cumulative weeks spent on the Billboard 200 albums chart. With over 3,346 total weeks logged across his discography, Drake now holds the title of the longest-charting artist on one of music’s most prestigious barometers of success.

This moment not only marks a personal triumph for Drake but also represents a significant shift in the way music success is defined in the streaming era. While The Beatles once set the gold standard in the 1960s, reshaping rock and pop music and dominating charts in the physical sales era, Drake’s reign has largely unfolded during the digital revolution—where streaming, social media, and global accessibility have redefined how music is consumed and measured.

Drake Dethrones Kendrick Lamar as “Nokia” Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Charts

A Monumental Chart Legacy

Drake’s journey to the top of the Billboard 200 has been paved with album after album of chart success. Several of his projects have remained mainstays for years:

Take Care – 578 weeks

Nothing Was the Same – 505 weeks

Views – 411 weeks

More Life – 350 weeks

Scorpion – 300 weeks

These aren’t just numbers—they represent a level of consistency and cultural relevance that few artists have achieved. Every album marks a distinct era in Drake’s career, each resonating with both mainstream listeners and core hip-hop audiences.

A Billboard Titan

Drake’s dominance extends far beyond the Billboard 200. He currently holds multiple all-time Billboard records:

Most entries on the Billboard Hot 100: 358

Most Top 10 hits: 80

Most Top 5 hits: 42

Longest consecutive run on the Hot 100: 431 weeks

In addition, he shares the record for most No. 1 albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200—tied at 14 with industry heavyweights Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

A Cultural Symbol of a Generation

Drake’s career has been defined by his genre-blending sound, emotional lyricism, and adaptability. From his So Far Gone mixtape days to stadium tours and record-breaking releases, he’s transitioned from a rapper to a pop culture juggernaut.

The Beatles, in their time, were the face of a global musical movement. Today, Drake occupies a similar space—not just as a rapper or singer but as a multi-generational symbol of musical success and influence.

Legacy Sealed

Breaking a record held by The Beatles isn’t just a win in numbers—it’s a symbolic passing of the torch. Canadian Rapper Drake’s achievement speaks to his longevity, adaptability, and unrelenting ability to stay at the forefront of music, even as tastes and technologies evolve.

As the music industry continues to shift, Drake’s new Billboard 200 record is proof that he isn’t just a product of his time—he’s a defining force of it.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
By April 10, 2025
Chennai Court Recalls Warrant Against ideaForge CFO Vipul Joshi in Cybercrime Case Ankit Mehta Rahul Singh Somil Gautam

Chennai Court Recalls Warrant Against ideaForge CFO Vipul Joshi in Cybercrime Case
By April 9, 2025
Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
Elisabeth Moss's ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Final Season Rises as a Call to Action Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss)

Elisabeth Moss’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Final Season Rises as a Call to Action
By April 9, 2025
Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market Singapore Based SWC Global Nitin Kalra Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle.

Snack Brand Let’s Try Raises $2.5 Million as It Builds it Presence in India’s Snacking Market
By April 9, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level PhotoLeap AI Photo Editor

How to Take Your Vacation Snaps to The Next Level
By April 9, 2025
Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation A24 and Kojima Productions Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley

Michael Sarnoski Tapped to Direct ‘Death Stranding’ Film Adaptation
By April 9, 2025
Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves

Colossal Biosciences Scientists Engineer Wolf Pups That Resemble Extinct Dire Wolves
By April 8, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?

Kava & Kratom Shots vs. Traditional Teas: Which One Is Better for You?
By April 2, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

NBA

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...