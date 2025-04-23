Kneecap Responds to Coachella Backlash: “Stopping the Genocide Is More Important”

Sharon Osbourne took to social media to advocate for revoking the band members’ visas, accusing them of hate speech and claiming they support terrorist organisations. Mo Chara dismissed her comments, saying, “Her rant has so many holes in it that it hardly warrants a reply, but she should listen to ‘War Pigs’ that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband).”

Irish rap group Kneecap has stirred global conversation after their performances at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they projected pro-Palestinian messages that sharply criticised the U.S. and Israeli governments. Known for their unapologetically political music, the trio used their high-profile set to speak out against what they describe as the ongoing genocide in Gaza, prompting both backlash and support across the internet.

Mo Chara, one of the band’s members, explained their motivations and stated that they must use their platform to raise awareness about the issue of Palestine. These messages may even reach the American population that can have their government stop this genocide in a day

Kneecap had originally planned to use stage projections during their first Coachella performance to display pro-Palestinian text, but the visual elements were reportedly blocked, and their set was cut short on Coachella’s official YouTube livestream. The group was not notified beforehand. “Large companies don’t like to hear the truth unless it suits their narrative and pocket,” Mo Chara stated.

During their second weekend performance, the messages were projected loud and clear. Statements such as “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people” and “It is being enabled by the U.S. government” appeared on screen, culminating in a blunt “Fuck Israel. Free Palestine.” The performance ended with the crowd chanting “Free Palestine”—a reaction the band says is not unusual at their shows worldwide.

The backlash was swift. Some organisations and public figures labelled the band’s message as anti-Israel. Sharon Osbourne took to social media to advocate for revoking the band members’ visas, accusing them of hate speech and claiming they support terrorist organisations. Mo Chara dismissed her comments, saying,

“Sharon Osbourne rant has so many holes in it that it hardly warrants a reply, but she should listen to ‘War Pigs’ that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband).”

The Nova Music Festival organisers, who hosted the 2023 event where a deadly Hamas attack occurred, invited Kneecap to visit their exhibition. While Mo Chara did not confirm whether they would accept, he responded by highlighting another side of the suffering: “There are over 10,000 Palestinians being held hostage in Israeli jails, many without charge or trial, including 400 children.”

He concluded the conversation with a powerful message: “Over 52,000 Palestinians have been murdered in the last 18 months, and over 2 million displaced in Gaza… Stopping the genocide is more important. People can take what they want from our music, but that is our message.”

Kneecap’s Coachella performance has proven once again that music can be a powerful vehicle for political expression—one that provokes discomfort, incites dialogue, and refuses to look away.