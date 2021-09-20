Delhivery launches innovation lab to support promising logistics startups

Logistics major Delhivery on Monday said it tied up with Réseau, a Mumbai-based startup accelerator, to launch the Delhivery innovation lab to lend a helping hand to new startups in logistics space. The Gurugram-headquartered company said the innovation lab is an extension of its overall objective of developing smart solutions for businesses and the sector at large. The lab ha sstarted accepting applications for its inaugural cohort, which will begin in November 2021.









Kapil Bharati, Co-founder and CTO, Delhivery, said, “The scale and growth of Delhivery have been achieved through investments in infrastructure, network engineering, and an extensive network of partners, orchestrated by our in-house logistics platform. We work with multiple partners from startups to tech companies to leverage their products and prototypes to continuously improve our systems. This accelerator programme is our attempt to make this process structured and open to a large community of tech entrepreneurs.”

He added, “Through this initiative, we are looking to collaborate with enterprising startups working on developing Machine Learning, Machine Vision, AI, and IoT solutions for pre-defined business cases.”

Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Founder & CEO, Startup Réseau, said: “Delhivery is built on the backbone of technology, and we feel that this is a great opportunity for emerging tech startups to collaborate. We have identified key business areas in which we are looking for solutions that are pilot-ready. In addition to operating a structured POC-led accelerator program, we also aim to discover interesting tech solutions for the logistics and supply chain industry. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to enabling some great success stories.”