Digital Startup Pitch Night Aims to Accelerate the Digital Startup Culture in India

Launching a series of pitch events, a Digital Startup Pitch Night (DSPN) will bring together digital startups in an engaging and inspiring environment. DSPN, to be held at The Oberoi Gurgaon on July 21st, will expose early-stage startups to the wider ecosystem, including angel investors, venture capitalists, and high net-worth individuals, as well as mentors, technical experts, and policy makers, alongside fellow startup founders. A number of senior leaders from the industry will also attend DSPN to share their thoughts and provide guidance, as well as network with startups and investors.









A phygital event, DSPN will be hosted locally but broadcast globally, or, as the event’s tagline says: Pitch Local, Reach Global’. It will allow the participants to pitch to a wider audience, and the organisers are expecting the gathering to reach a local and international viewership of over a million, through the live broadcast on social media.

The Digital Startup Pitch Night, which has been built on the four pillars of Funding, Global Visibility, Brand Recognition, and Networking, will seek to promote a local culture with a focus on digital startups. It will also offer support to the government’s Digital India and Startup India initiatives, to help the country attain its 2025 vision of becoming a leading digital economy. Earlier this year, Dr.NirmalaSitharaman, Finance Minister, India had described the 2022 Budget as a digital budget with a focus on boosting the digital economy as well as on narrowing the digital divide. To this end, a number of initiatives were announced, and events such as DSPN will surely add to the digitisation push.

This pitch night is not just a one-off event. The aim is to create an ecosystem where local startups are able to network and connect with investors and industry leaders. Therefore, we plan to organise the event every month, in person but broadcasted Live globally, which will allow the community to grow bigger and stronger much faster, shared Shailendra Kumar, DSPN Advisor and Promoter, who has more than 26 years of experience in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Kumar is also the author of Making Money out of Data: The Art and Science of Analytics’.

In the next five years, the value of India’s digital economy is predicted to reach US

1 trillion. As our technologies advance, there will be many groups of people who will come up with amazing ideas, and will need assistance with raising funds and visibility to grow those ideas, adds Kumar, whose fellow advisors at DSPN are Bill Inmon, Dr. Martha Boeckenfeld, UtpalChakraborty and Vartul Mittal, all respected industry leaders. Among the speakers featuring in the first episode of the Digital Startup Pitch Night is Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Accenture, and Amit Khanna, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers. Additionally, startups at the event will be showcasing emerging Web 3.0 technologies that will help drive the Metaverse in the future.

The DSPN simulcast will be aired live on social media, on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, to a potential audience of over a million across India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Europe. It will be, followed by a post-event social-media splash of reels and shorts, which will feature the participating startups, investors and leaders. The seeding arm of Engage.AI Digital-an Australian company driven by technology thought leadership-DSPN boasts a broad network and specialises in event management and social media promotion. Its four pillars are Funding, Global Visibility, Brand Recognition, and Networking.