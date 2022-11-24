These dual desks were donated by Best Runners from the USA. Secunderabad Round Table 33(SRT 33) a part of Round Table India, represented by its Chairman Suman Vemuri; Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 of Ladies Circle India Chairperson Mamta and its Secretary Bhavana formally handed over the benches to the school headmaster Mr P. Ramakrishna Reddy and to the school.

Secunderabad Round Table 33 and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 two local wings of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, donated 46 school desks worth rupees one lakh sixty thousand to ZPHS Jeedimetla in Quthbullapur Mandal in Medchal District in Telangana. 600 children study in this school and most of them come from a very poor backgrounds.

In a press statement, Round Tabler Suman said it is a great feeling seeing children seated comfortably on the desks. Desks make very comfortable environment for children to study. Ms. Mamta added that they were always ready and willing to develop infrastructure in government schools. Today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens. The nation’s future lies in the future of you, she said. It gives immense satisfaction that we could be of some help to the school, she added.









Bhavana said good infrastructure is important for the student. You must study well. If possible go to the USA and study higher education. Do good and help others. Chetan, a round tabler said good education is only the way forward for a good future.

Mr P. Ramakrishna Reddy said the strength of the school before Corona was 400 and now it has gone to 600. And there was a need felt for the benches due to the increase in the strength and Secunderabad Round Table 33 and Secunderabad Ladies Circle 17 have readily agreed and helped us with these benches with the financial support from Best Runners in the USA. They are god sent to us, he said. The poorest of the poor study in this school. The parents of most of the children are watchmen, maid servants, industrial workers and daily wage earners, he added.

Kalyani and Asharani, two teachers of the school spoke on the occasion. Donation symbolises Karna from our epic Mahabharata. He is known as a great donor. A true donor is selfless.

Neeraja, a girl of 9th class, said that my friends and I are very happy that we have comfortable and colourful dual desks, so that we can focus on our studies. Sharanya and other students at the desk offered comfort and we were unable to sit on the floor.

The teachers of the school Shankar, Vijayalakshmi, Ramesh and others also participated.