Maruti Suzuki declares winners of incubation program with IIM Bangalore

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday announced the winners of the first edition of its incubation programme for startups.









The winning startups are ‘True Assistive’, ‘eShipz’ and ‘Hycube Works’, MSI said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP) is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the company to help startups channelise their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large scale businesses.

It is set up in partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore).

“Established with an aim to work together with young minds to strengthen the mobility space, MSIP aligns with the government’s focus and optimism in the startup ecosystem. At Maruti Suzuki, we recognise the potential of dynamic and energetic startup teams,” MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

These early-stage startups will now get an opportunity to undertake a paid proof-of-concept with the auto major to co-create solutions using high-value disruptive technologies for actual business use.

“The early-stage startups which were a part of the program brought about unique solutions through high-risk disruptive technologies. We are happy to work alongside Maruti Suzuki to extend a dynamic innovation environment to these startups,” Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, NSRCEL, IIM-Bangalore, noted.

EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 e-cargo 3-wheelers to logistics provider Zyngo for last-mile delivery

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has formed a strategic partnership with logistics provider Zyngo to supply 1,500 e-cargo three-wheelers ‘Rage+’ to the latter for last-mile delivery pan-India, a release said on Friday.









The company, which is a part of the Faridabad-based Anglian Omega Group, also said that it is looking to sell around 15,000 EVs in the next fiscal, on the back of such collaborations.

OSM said it will commence a second shift at its main manufacturing facility at Faridabad from April to cater to the increased demand for green vehicles driven by the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdowns and the rising demand by e-commerce marketplaces.

Zyngo makes the best use of modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and productivity, OSM said. A high-tech app along with GPS and IoT-enabled vehicle tracking systems help it to manage logistics operations better and in a productive way, it added.

Moreover, Zyngo tech app for drivers/delivery Xperts is a self-sufficient hyperlocal delivery app for generating steady delivery volumes to e-commerce and FMCG sectors, it said, adding the OSM Rage+ EVs will further expand Zyngo’s fleet to cater to the ever-growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions.

“The last-mile delivery has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years and is expected to balloon six times to over 5,000 million shipments in the next three years. Our latest collaboration with Zyngo is a major step in this direction, said Uday Narang, Founder-Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

The company has a strong background in the sector and coupled with its EV charging solution and modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and enhanced productivity, he said.