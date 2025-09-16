Connect with us

Blume Ventures and Merak Ventures Invest $4 Million in iDO Devices to Propel India's Product Nation Ambition

Funding News

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a landmark development for India’s technology ecosystem, iDO Devices Private Limited, a full-stack tech product ODM (Original Design Manufacturer), has raised $4 million (₹34 crore) in a funding round led by Blume Ventures and Merak Ventures.

The investment will strengthen iDO’s mission to create an integrated design-to-delivery ecosystem, positioning India as a hub for global consumer electronics and enterprise technology innovation. iDO Devices currently specializes in products with BLE and Wi-Fi capabilities, with plans to expand into GPS and GSM technologies.

Building India’s Tech Value Chain

“At iDO, our vision is to establish end-to-end capabilities — from chipset design to firmware and systems software,” said Shalabh Srivastava, Founder and CEO of iDO Devices. “With deeper investments in BLE and Wi-Fi, and by designing our own SoCs, we aim to position iDO as a global leader in product innovation.”

Ashita Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, added, “We’re thrilled to have Blume and Merak back us. India is at a critical juncture — product leadership is the next frontier, and our goal is to build the ODM layer that drives this shift.”

Transforming India From Services to Products

Traditionally known for IT services, India is now pivoting toward product design and manufacturing leadership. With a team of over 100 experts in India and China, complemented by a global partner network, iDO is set to scale aggressively in customer acquisition, technology development, IP creation, and global market expansion.

Backing this vision, Arpit Agarwal, Partner at Blume Ventures, said, “The global market for product design and fulfillment is projected to hit $15 billion by 2025. With India’s engineering depth and iDO’s execution, we believe they will be on the radar of every global brand looking for cutting-edge product innovation.”

Manu Rikhye, Partner at Merak Ventures, echoed this, noting, “iDO brings a rare trifecta — global customer relationships, embedded systems expertise, and executional depth. This funding marks an important signal of how India’s product ecosystem is coming into its own.”

Armed with fresh capital, iDO Devices will focus on its “Single-Window Fulfillment Vision” by:

  • Establishing a comprehensive tech value chain in India for global solutions.

  • Driving R&D innovation in chip design, assembly, and machine learning applications.

  • Enhancing connectivity, intelligence, and eco-friendly product design to support sustainable digital growth.

This strategic expansion positions iDO not just as a hardware startup, but as a catalyst for India’s transformation into a true product nation, competing with global leaders in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare technology.

As global supply chains shift and India’s policies encourage domestic innovation, the timing could not be better. With Blume and Merak’s backing, iDO Devices is well on its way to making India a global force in product design and technology innovation.

