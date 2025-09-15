Connect with us

Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India's Clean-Kitchen Movement

Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement

Ember Raises $3.2M With Saransh Goila to Lead India’s Clean-Kitchen Movement

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Ember, India’s 100% non-toxic, non-stick cookware brand, has announced a $3.2 million seed round alongside a landmark partnership with celebrity chef Saransh Goila, who joins as both investor and partner.

The funding—India’s largest seed raise in the kitchenware category—was led by high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and existing investors. Notable backers include Suhasini Sampath, co-founder of Yogabar, and entrepreneur Apurva Salarpuria. The capital will fuel Ember’s R&D, accelerate proprietary cookware technology, and strengthen its market presence as it targets a ₹30 crore ARR within its first 12 months of launch.



Saransh Goila Joins as Innovation Lab Leader

Saransh Goila, a celebrated chef, author, and founder of Goila Butter Chicken, brings his culinary expertise and credibility to Ember. Known for his appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and listed in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 (2019), Saransh Goila has built a reputation as one of India’s most trusted culinary voices.

At Ember, he will spearhead the company’s first-of-its-kind Innovation Lab, focused on designing and testing cookware tailored to the unique demands of Indian kitchens. “Clean cookware is personal to me,” Goila shared. “India’s kitchens deserve better. Together, we’re building kitchens that are smarter, cleaner, and better.”

 

Pioneering Clean-Cookware Technology

Founded in 2024 after nearly two years of research, Ember’s products are designed in collaboration with award-winning California design firm Box Clever and manufactured by leading partners in Italy. Its proprietary Arcilla™ ceramic coating and Thermoclad™ technology are engineered for the high-heat, heavy-duty cooking styles common in Indian homes.

“Our cookware combines clean living, great design, and scalable innovation,” said Himanshi Tandon, Co-Founder and CMO. “With Saransh’s culinary insight, Ember will accelerate its mission to eliminate toxic cookware from Indian households.”

Siddharth Gadodia, Saransh Goila and Himanshi Tandon

Siddharth Gadodia, Saransh Goila and Himanshi Tandon

Building the Future of Indian Kitchens

The new funding allows Ember to expand its manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and build an in-house R&D hub. Siddharth Gadodia, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized Ember’s broader vision: “With proprietary material science, AI-enabled manufacturing, and global partnerships, we aim to redefine India’s cookware market and pioneer a new era of clean-living categories.”

By combining cutting-edge design with a commitment to health and sustainability, Ember is positioning itself as the leader of India’s clean-kitchen movement—backed now by one of the country’s most beloved chefs.

Related Topics:
